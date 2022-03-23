Where do Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo live? This is his apartment in Miami

One of the couples of the moment, without a doubt they are Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Calcedo. Despite the recognition they have gained as actors both together and separately, they show that they lead a modest life in an apartment in Miami.

The couple He left the apartment they had in Bogotá to start a new life in the United States together with his three puppies. Next October they will celebrate two years of marriage. They met in 2007 in the soap opera “Nothing is eternal in the world.”

“It was a business opportunity that we saw a few years ago and we have been paying little by little, taking out a 30-year loan. Do not think that this has already been paid for”, said the actors.

The Department It has three bedrooms and is simple, without great luxuries because the couple are related to simplicity. Both agree that the spaces must be filled little by little, so they only want to live with the essentials.

None have shown as many details of his new home but it looks like it will be just as cozy as in his old apartment.

The relationship between Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Calcedo

The couple He has been together for 13 years and has become one of the strongest in the show because the chemistry between them is evident. The production they starred in together was “Rich Kids Poor Parents,” which is based on the 2009 series Beverly Hills.

Another of the productions What brought them together was the series El Señor de los Cielos, which brought the couple back together in front of the screen when they participated in several seasons.

On October 2019 Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Calcedo celebrated a great wedding in Cartagena after several years of dating.

