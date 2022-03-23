Where do Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo live? This is his apartment in Miami

One of the couples of the moment, without a doubt they are Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Calcedo. Despite the recognition they have gained as actors both together and separately, they show that they lead a modest life in an apartment in Miami.

The couple He left the apartment they had in Bogotá to start a new life in the United States together with his three puppies. Next October they will celebrate two years of marriage. They met in 2007 in the soap opera “Nothing is eternal in the world.”

