Where do Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson live?

Coldplay is in a great moment, the British rock band is breaking sold-out records throughout Latin America with its Music of the Spheres tour. Their leader, Chris Martincould not be living a better present and that complements it perfectly with his sentimental relationship with dakota johnsonwhich is going very well.

The love story of the leader of the group and the star of 50 shades of gray It began in October 2017. On that occasion, the couple was caught by the paparazzi eating in an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles, but no one understood if it was a work meeting or a real date.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson.

At the time, Chris Martin He had been separated for a year from the mother of his daughters, Apple and Moses, the actress Gwyneth Paltrow. But the whole world had to wait until September 2018 for dakota johnson whiten his relationship with the artist and the news quickly became a world trend.

“We’ve been together for a while, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we want most is to be quiet at home, alone or with good friends,” the actress said subtly to lessen the impact.

The series of photos that placed Dakota and Chris together in various public and private scenes, and in the most affectionate way possible, confirmed that there was not only a friendship there.

The age difference between Johnson and Martin of 13 years was not an impediment for love to prosper and today they celebrated four years of love. Currently the musician is 45 years old and the actress is only 32.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are caught by the paparazzi.

But not everything is rosy between the two since in 2019 they experienced a short crisis after information was leaked that ensured that Chris Martin had been kissing with Dua Lipa at Glastonbury. That was quickly denied, but the specialized press noted that they were no longer hanging out as usual.

Some sources close to the couple assured that the one who acted as a matchmaker and helped the artists to reconcile was nothing more and nothing less than Gwyneth Paltrowwho wants the best for her ex-husband and has adoration for dakota johnson.

The couple’s house in Malibu.

Currently, the happy couple lives in a $12.5 million mansion located in the Point Dume area of ​​Malibu. The beautiful property has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, and many amenities.