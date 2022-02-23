Where do I watch the Oscar movies?

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is coming, whose recent ceremonies have left much to be desired. Sexism, racism, abuse of power and other controversies have lately tarnished this gala that did not necessarily have immaculate periods in the past. In spite of everything, film fans make a place for it in our agendas, not without a dose of morbidity and another of frustration; It is a love-hate relationship that already from these dates, more than a month before the appointment, we are already beginning to experience the toxicity of this relationship.

To tip the balance in favor of good times, I will limit myself to letting you know where to see all the nominated films, to arrive well prepared on March 27; I insist, there is more than a month to go and with those advantages that technology and streaming services give us, we only need to take the time to enjoy the seventh art a couple of clicks away, although there are also “face-to-face” options in the movie theaters.

The Power of the Dog It has twelve nominations, the fact that it was produced by Netflix, the platform on which it is available, and because of these absurd fights between the usual studios and these new companies, predict failures in what are considered important areas.

dunes has not received the best reviews (I had a coffee before) and still has 10 nominations, it is true that, if we compare them with the success of the first adaptations of Frank Herbert’s novels, one by Lynch and another by Jodorowski, at this It hasn’t been too bad for him. HBO has it in its catalogue, as does Apple TV and Cinépolis Klic.

Belfast It has already won the Golden Globe for best screenplay, for the Oscars it is also nominated for best film, direction and supporting actors. In Mexico it will be released in theaters on March 10; It is likely that we will find it later on Prime and Apple TV.

West Side Story he also has 7 nominations. The experienced Steven Spielberg brings to the screen this Broadway musical classic that competes, among others, for best film. It’s also available in theaters and coming soon to Disney+.

king richard It has been very well received by critics who agree that Will Smith’s performance consolidates him as one of the best actors of these times, this biopic of the Williams family, that of Serena and Venus, is available for purchase at Prime and Cinépolis Click.

Do not look Aboveanother Netflix production that you love or hate (I’m with the first), has four nominations and curiously none for the actors, even if they are called Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

Drive My Car is an adaptation based on a story by Haruki Murakami, eternal ghost in the Nobel Prize for literature. There are seven nominations and it will be available on HBO.

The Alley of Lost Souls by the great Guillermo del Toro is a remake of a 1947 film, with all the particular vision of the director from Guadalajara. Movie, Costume, Photography are usually nominations in Memo movies. It is available in theaters.

They are not all, but they are the ones with the most nominations and perhaps it makes them obligatory; I would add Parallel Mothers, by Almodóvar even if he only has two, available in theaters and Netflix. Schedule and see them all.