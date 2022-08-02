First shipment of grains sets sail from Odessa 3:43

(CNN Spanish) — Just over a week after an agreement between Ukraine and Russia to allow the export of grain in the midst of the war, the first ship loaded with grain left the port of Odessa on Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni is loaded with 26,500 metric tons (equivalent to about 29,000 short tons, a unit of mass used in the US) of Ukrainian corn and was sailing the Black Sea toward the Bosphorus Strait. , through which it will reach the Mediterranean Sea and global markets, according to the MarineTraffic satellite ship tracker. Her reported destination is Tripoli, in Lebanon.

The agreement between Ukraine and Russia was signed on July 22 and was mediated by Turkey, which controls the Bosphorus and will monitor compliance with the pact, and was sponsored by the United Nations.

It allows the export of five million tons of cereals from Ukraine per month, through a secure corridor in the Black Sea, and implies a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, at war since February 24, around this corridor maritime.

The deal was called into question just a day after it was signed, when Russia attacked port facilities in Odessa with cruise missiles. But at the moment the parties have continued in their implementation.

Since the beginning of the war, it is estimated that there are some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grains without exporting after the harvest, and it is expected that the agreement will allow the cereal to enter the markets and help to avoid a food crisis about which the UN.

But where do the grains produced in Ukraine go?

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Ukraine exported grain in 2021 worth US$27.8 billion.

European Union, China and India, main destinations

Ukraine’s main market is the European Union, which accounted for US$7.7 billion of purchases, followed by China with US$4.2 billion and India with US$2 billion.

The three agricultural products that lead Ukrainian exports are sunflower seeds ($6.4 billion), corn ($5.9 billion), and wheat ($5.1 billion). It is followed by rapeseed ($1.7bn), barley ($1.3bn), and sunflower expeller ($1.2bn), a by-product of milling sunflowers that it uses as livestock feed.

India is the main buyer of Ukrainian sunflower seeds, while China is the main buyer of maize, barley and sunflower expeller.

The countries of the European Union, as a whole the largest buyers of Ukrainian agricultural products, lead the purchase of rapeseed (used to make canola oil), and rank second in corn, sunflower seeds and sunflower expeller.

Egypt, Indonesia and Turkey, main buyers of wheat

Within the EU, the main destinations are Poland (6.19% of total Ukrainian exports), Germany (4.02%), Italy (3.72%), the Netherlands (3.44%), Hungary (2 .87%) and Spain (2.43%), according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Other important buyers are Egypt (main buyer of wheat and important buyer of maize), Turkey (third buyer of wheat and second of barley), Indonesia (second biggest buyer of wheat), Pakistan (rapeseed), Saudi Arabia (barley), Belarus ( sunflower expeller) and the United Kingdom (rapeseed).

What is the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to export grain?

These are some of the main provisions of the agreement signed on July 22 by Ukraine, Russia and Turkey under the auspices of the UN:

Ukrainian ships will guide the entry and exit of ships loaded with grain through a corridor in mined port waters in the Black Sea;

In total they will be able to move 5 million tons of grains per month;

Russia will agree to a truce as long as shipments are made through three Ukrainian ports, including Odessa, and around any ships affected by the transfer;

Turkey will inspect the ships to allay Russian fears that they may be smuggling weapons, and will set up a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to act in the event of a conflict;

It is estimated that it could be weeks before the first shipments begin, due to the numerous logistical details that must be sorted out.

Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s largest exporters of cereals, especially wheat and sunflowers, and since the start of the war Ukrainian exports have been severely limited by the conflict, especially since Russia controls the waters of the Black Sea, in whose coast the main Ukrainian ports settle.

Both countries represent a third of world exports of wheat and 60% of those of sunflower oil, and of every 100 food calories sold in the world, 12 come from Russia and Ukraine, according to data from the International Research Institute on Food Policies.

In times of peace, Ukraine exports three quarters of its production, and 90% of these exports take place through ports on the Black Sea, according to information from the European Commission.

The decrease in Ukrainian exports and the global situation caused by the war have impacted global food prices, given that there are some 20 million tons of grains held in Ukraine.

According to June data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), world food prices have risen 17% since the start of the war in February, and 21% in the case of The grains.

