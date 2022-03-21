Where do the winning stars keep their Oscars?

Kate Winsletfor example, he said on one occasion that he had it in the bathroom, Gwyneth Paltrow that he kept it at the bottom of a shelf so as not to see it, and Natalie Portman I didn’t even know where his was. Winning an Academy Award may be one of the high points in an actor’s or actress’s career. But where do the statuettes end up once they get home?

Some movie stars take years and several nominations to win an Oscar. Others never win it. It is a coveted award in the acting world and an honor for whoever takes it home. But, once there, where do the statuettes end up? In 2009, after being nominated several times, Kate Winslet took the stage at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles to collect the little golden man for her leading role in “The Reader”. Six years later, the actress told the Wall Street Journal that she had it in her bathroom.

“The goal is for everyone to take it and say: ‘I would like to thank my son and my father,'” the actress told the outlet. “And you can always tell when someone has, because they stick around a little longer after flushing. They come out with rosy cheeks. It’s hilarious.”

The actress who won two Oscars Jodie Foster, both for best actress for “The Accused” and “The Silence of the Lambs”, also kept them in the bathroom, according to various media. “Because they match the faucets,” Foster said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “But when they started to corrode at the bottom, I had to move them to a trophy case in my living room.”

Gywneth Paltrow clutched her statuette in the 1999 edition while, between sobs and broken words, she thanked that recognition for her work on “Shakespeare in Love”. A year ago, she told an episode of actress Anna Faris’s podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that after winning the award she hid at her parents’ house for three weeks. “It was very intense. I felt very alone. It was really weird.”

In 2005 she had revealed to Contact Music that she put the award at the back of a shelf in her bedroom because it made her uneasy. “I kept it in storage for weeks after I won it…I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece, that thing gives me goosebumps,” she said. “For some reason, I haven’t been able to feel good about it. I feel a little embarrassed and it brings me strange and traumatic feelings. It is associated with a difficult moment in my life.”

Tom Hanks He won the Oscar for best actor twice in a row. The first in 1993, with “Philadelphia”, and in 1994, thanks to “Forrest Gump”. “Where are you now? They are on the family trophy shelf,” said the actor, according to different publications. “I think the Mother’s Day trophy for best mom in the world is there as well.” In the Hanks family, no achievement is above another.

“I don’t know where it is,” Natalie Portman told The Hollywood Reporter seven years ago about the whereabouts of the award she received in 2011 for “Black Swan.” “I think she’s in the safe or something. I do not know. I haven’t seen him in a while,” she said. The actress herself recounted that she was reading the story of Abraham to her son and talking about not worshiping false idols. “And this is literally like men of gold. This is literally worshiping idols of gold, if you worship it,” she said. “That is the reason why it is not displayed on the wall. It is a false idol.”

alice vikander She won her Oscar for best supporting actress for “The Danish Girl” in 2016. After the gala, however, the little golden man was not left in her custody. “I haven’t seen him since that night,” Vikander told People the following year. “I very recently moved into my new house and since I’ve been away working a lot I gave it to a friend in Los Angeles,” she added. “The daughter [de mi amigo] He has been sending me photos to show that he is taking good care of it.”

In 2018, the “Tomb Raider” star spoke to USA Today about a possible destination for his Oscar. “That’s what I remembered from the night I had it. Everybody wanted to get it,” said Vikander, “so I thought I’d make it a toilet brush. It would be great”. Then he imagined the scene at the hardware store: “It would be funny to go to the store and say, ‘I have this idea.’ ‘I was wondering if you could…well, I want to put the brush under it.’”

Olivia Coleman He also used humor in the press room of the 2019 Oscars, in which he won a statuette for best actress for “The Favorite”, to talk about the place that awaited the award. “In bed with me. Between me and my husband,” the actress said, according to People. “He doesn’t know yet, he won’t care.”

Mateo Castillo / EFE

Actor Tom Hanks poses with the Oscar he won in the category of Best Actor in the film ‘Forrest Gump’, during the 67th Academy Awards gala in 1995. EPA/ Jeff Hay

(Matthew Castle)

Between robberies, disappearances and more

There are many more anecdotes about where movie stars keep their Oscars or what their fate has been.

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Best Supporting Actress, for “Chicago”, 2002)

“It’s in our home in Bermuda,” she told InStyle magazine. “I guess there aren’t many Oscars there. Of course, everyone who visits us is photographed with him”.

emma thompson (Best Actress for “Howard’s End”, 1992)

“It is in the bathroom because it does not harmonize with any other space in the house. It’s so shiny and golden. Of course, with the humidity it’s getting moldy like everything, including my body”.

Anna Pakin (Best Supporting Actress for “The Piano”, 1994) “It’s in the back of my closet gathering dust.”

Kevin Costner (Best Director for “Dances with Wolves”, 1991) He said in an interview that for a long time he had the statuette kept in his underwear drawer, until he decided to order him to build a shelf.

Reese witherspoon (Best Actress for “Walk the Line”, 2005) He admitted that he has his trophy on display in his living room but that he allows anyone who visits him to take it in their hands to make his “acceptance speech”.

John Lassiterfrom pixar, has two Oscars: Best Animated Short for “Tin Toy”, from 1989 and another for Outstanding Achievement Special, for “Toy Story” from 1996. To give continuity to his winning concept of toys, he exhibits his dresses in Barbie outfits, which she says fit the statuette well. “Even though the Oscars have the broadest shoulders.”

Whoopi Goldberg sent her Oscar (for Best Supporting Actress for “Ghost,” 1990) to the Academy for gilt maintenance, but it got lost en route, only to be found shortly after in a Los Angeles airport trash can. Angels.

Frances McDormand It has three statuettes for Best Actress. She, however, almost lost the one she got in 2017 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, because it was momentarily stolen during a post-award party. Fortunately, a photographer at the event noticed the thief’s move and stopped him in time.

Several of the Oscars won by the production company of Harvey Weinstein They went missing after the firm was shut down following allegations of sexual abuse against Weinstein by dozens of women.

Puerto Rican actor José Ferrer wanted to thank and honor the University of Puerto Rico donating him the Oscar he received for Best Actor for the film “Cyrano de Bergerac”, from 1950. For a time, the statuette was exhibited in the lobby of the Theater of the Río Piedras Campusfrom where it was stolen, without its whereabouts ever being known.