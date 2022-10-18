Where do the words bottin, madeleine, guillotine, diesel, kir come from?

Among the best known are the diesel, coming to us from the German engineer Rudolf Diesel; the godillots, solid shoes created by a supplier of the French army Alexis Godillot (the word will then take on a 2nd meaning: a person who follows without thinking too much); Kir finds its origins with Canon Félix Kir, who was not only canon and inventor of this white wine with crème de cassis, he was also Deputy Mayor of Dijon. There was of course the garbage can, born in the mind of the prefect of Paris, Eugène Poubelle, who one day forced Parisians to put their waste in a box, a decision that was very unpopular at first. There are also examples born in Lorraine. The famous directory comes from Sébastien Bottin, born in Grimonviller near Sion (54). At the end of the 18th century, he created the statistical directory of the Bas-Rhin department, which would please the Minister of the Interior Nicolas François de Neufchâteau, also a native of Meurthe-et-Moselle. The Minister will encourage it, and will gradually be born the directory as we know it and call it directory. Among the people of Lorraine, let’s also mention the madeleine, this lovely sweet soft-paste cake, created by the cook Madeleine Paulmier, in Commercy, for the Duke of Lorraine. There is also the case of the guillotine. They say it comes from the Parisian doctor Joseph Guillotin. But when you dig deeper, the story is a little different, Guillotin himself refused to have this invention totally attributed to him; because this macabre machine, we owe it mainly to a Metz surgeon, Antoine Louis; hence the name, before “guillotine”, of “louison” or “louisette” whose creation had been described as humanist, because it shortened the sufferings of the condemned man.