Where do we know the protagonist of “Moon Knight”? Seven fictions with Oscar Isaac

Before “Moon Knight”, Oscar Isaac had other great roles. (Photos: courtesy)

Moon Knight premiered its first episode and its protagonist, Oscar Isaac, who plays this particular superhero, is already accumulating praise for his great performance.

It is not the first role in which this actor of Guatemalan origin, who already has a 15-year career, stands out. His full name is Oscar Isaac Hernandez Estrada (“When I started in Hollywood they chose the white half”, he ironically in his monologue on SNL, at the beginning of March) and has to his credit a nomination for the Golden Globes for his performance in Inside Llewyn Davisfilm of the brothers Ethan and Joel Coen.

Oscar’s parents, a Cuban and a Guatemalan, settled in Miami when he was just five months old, and that’s why he grew up in the United States. Isaac graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School of Music and Performing Arts in New York in 2005. He was a guitarist for the Blinking Underdogs until he decided to focus on acting. This is a journey through the most outstanding fictions of this 43-year-old artist.

dunes – hbo max

Oscar Isaac has a central role in “Dune”, the Denis Villeneuve film that was highlighted at the Oscars. (HBO)

In this film of Denis VilleneuveIsaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, a central character in the plot since he is the father of the protagonist, Paul Atreides played by Timothee Chalamet. The film earned several Oscar nominations and won in technical categories. The film, in which they also worked Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Stellan Skarsgård It will have a second installment.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – Disney+

In episodes VIII and IX Oscar Isaac played Poe Dameron, the X-wing pilot. (Lucas film)

The dream of many actors is to participate in instant classics like this franchise of george lucas, and Oscar Isaac was able to fulfill it. In both films he played the character Poe Dameron, who had already made his first appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The most striking thing is that he was about to reject the role of the X-wing pilot: the producers JJ Abrams and kathleen kennedy he was told that his character laid the groundwork for the film “and then he dies spectacularly.” She did not like it: “It’s a bit annoying, because I have the feeling that I have done that many times, I prepare everything for the protagonist and then I die spectacularly.” But evidently they convinced him.

triple border – Netflix

Oscar Isaac shared the poster with Ben Affleck in this film about military veterans in a private operation. (Netflix)

This movie of 2019 was a success as soon as it was released. Isaac plays Santiago in the company of a great cast that included Ben Affleck, Adria Arjona, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund and Charlie Hunam. The film told the story of five former special forces military veterans who come together to rob a drug lord on an unidentified triple border in South America, testing their loyalties as well as their abilities.

Show Me a Hero – hbo max

The “Moon Knight” actor played Nick Wasicsko, who took over as mayor during the Yonkers crisis in 1987. (HBO)



The HBO miniseries that aired in 2015 had him as the protagonist along with Winona Ryder, Alfred Molina, Jon Bernthal, Catherine Keener and Carla Quevedo. This story, based on true events, was based on the book by Lisa Belkin. Isaac plays the mayor from Yonkers Nick Wasicsko, who must comply with a court order and build housing for low-income people in a middle-class area of ​​the city. Racial conflict does not take long to appear and join as a central theme.

Former Machine – Prime Video

The Guatemalan actor starred in this story about artificial intelligence. (Universal Studios)

In this 2015 English science fiction film, Isaac plays Nathan Bateman. alice vikander and Domhnall Gleeson They accompany him to tell the story of Caleb (Gleeson), a programmer who receives an award from the president of the company where he works, Nathan (Isaac), to perform a Turing test on an android with artificial intelligence. Ex Machina received an Oscar in the category of Best Visual Effects.

Secrets of a marriage – hbo max

Love, desire, marriage and divorce are some of the themes of this fiction based on another Swedish series. (HBO)

One of Isaac’s great performances and one of the most recent, which reunited him with Jessica Chastain, her classmate at Juilliard School and recent winner of the Oscar for Best Actress. In this series, Oscar puts himself in the shoes of Jonathan Levy, who has been with Mira Phillips for several years in a marriage where love and desire compensate for a coexistence affected by a lack of communication. Scenes from a Marriage is an adaptation of the 1973 Swedish miniseries directed by Ingmar Bergmann.

The most violent year (A Most Violent Year2014)

“The Most Violent Year” is another collaboration between Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, who were classmates. (A24)

Another Isaac and Chastain film. The Guatemalan is Abel Morales (a role that he was initially going to play Javier Bardem), the director of a fleet that transports fuels. His company is at the center of a corruption investigation by a prosecutor played by David Oyelow. Set in the 1980s, this production gave Chastain a memorable character: Anna Morales, Abel’s wife.

