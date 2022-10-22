Entertainment

Where do you know Jared Harris from, the actor who plays King George VI in The Crown?

Photo of James James2 hours ago
Fans of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, are excited about the new trailer for the fifth season. This advance shows the first and tense scenes that the British crown will star in, a broken relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales and King Charles III. We will also see the image crisis that the royalty went through as a result of the divorce and how they try to do anything to preserve their power.

during all seasons The Crown focused on important times in life Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, from the beginning of his mandate until the 1990s, a period that the fifth part will portray. And one of the most outstanding figures of this season was King George VI, here we delve into his relationship with his eldest daughter, his precarious health and his death, which would begin the reign of Elizabeth . If you paid attention, surely the actor who plays the deceased king sounds familiar to you from somewhere, that is very possible since jared harris He has participated in countless recognized projects.

