Where do you know Jared Harris from, the actor who plays King George VI in The Crown?

Fans of the hit Netflix series, The Crown, are excited about the new trailer for the fifth season. This advance shows the first and tense scenes that the British crown will star in, a broken relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales and King Charles III. We will also see the image crisis that the royalty went through as a result of the divorce and how they try to do anything to preserve their power.

during all seasons The Crown focused on important times in life Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, from the beginning of his mandate until the 1990s, a period that the fifth part will portray. And one of the most outstanding figures of this season was King George VI, here we delve into his relationship with his eldest daughter, his precarious health and his death, which would begin the reign of Elizabeth . If you paid attention, surely the actor who plays the deceased king sounds familiar to you from somewhere, that is very possible since jared harris He has participated in countless recognized projects.

Harris and Claire Foy in one of the scenes from the first season. Photo: IMDB

Harris is a British actor who was part of the acclaimed theater company known as the Royal Shakespeare Company. Thanks to his extensive career, versatility and talent he is considered one of the best performers in Great Britain. Also for his participation in successful American series he has achieved recognition from the other side of the pond. Throughout his career, Harris has managed to play very varied characters and has proven capable of playing any role he set out to do, which is why we see such a diverse filmography.

This acclaimed actor has starred in well-known projects, likewise, he has been in the background in other very successful and blockbuster ones. You have undoubtedly seen this face, but if you still don’t remember where, in this note we mention some of his most outstanding works.

Chernobyl

This dramatic miniseries was based on the events that took place in the city in 1986 when a nuclear plant exploded, becoming one of the most emblematic natural and nuclear disasters in recent years. The series illustrates the efforts of the men and women who sought to stop the consequences of this catastrophe in a context in which the Soviet Union was in force. On the other hand, this situation uncovered all the negligence behind.

In Chernobyl they act Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson, among other well-known actors. In addition, it was acclaimed by critics and was one of the most recognized of 2019, the year of its premiere. The public reception was also very warm and the series has a 97% approval rating in Rotten Tomatoes. This drama is available on hbo max.

Mad Men

One of the most outstanding series today is Mad Men and is considered one of the best of recent times. This period drama series is set in New York in the 1960s and revolves around the character Don Draper, one of the most important men in the advertising firm Sterling Cooper. This job is extremely demanding, the pressure is there every day and he is the best at his job. It also focuses on the lives of the people who work in the office with Don, showing their personal and work lives.

Its success was such that it lasted seven seasons and was nominated for several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes. Among the cast are John Hamm, January Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser Y jared harris, in this case as a secondary character. All seasons are available on HBO Max.

Part of the cast of Mad Men. Photo: IMDB

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Benedict Cumberbatch rose to fame thanks to his role as the unfriendly and intelligent detective Sherlock Holmes and in the series he faced his classic enemy, Moriarty, played by Andrew Scott. However, they had competition when in 2011 it premiered Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadowsdirected by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law Y jared harrishere as Professor Moriarty.

This film is the second part of the story and here the world’s most famous detective must solve several cases, which turned out to be part of a sinister plan. Here he will face his most interesting adversary with whom he shares the same intellectual capacity, with more resources than him and with greater alliances.