Where does Bumblebee fit into the Transformers saga chronologically?

transformers is a great entertainment franchise that has everything from action figures to comics and video games, but it is best known for its real image science fiction movie saga.

In what order should you watch the Transformers movies?

The first movie of transformers premiered in 2007, followed by Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen in 2009, Transformers 3 The Dark Side of the Moon in 2011, Transformers 4: Age of Extinction in 2014 and Transformers 5: The Last Knight in 2017.

The next movie in the saga will be Transformers: Beasts Awakenwhich plans to be released in theaters in 2023, but between the release of the new installment of transformers and of the last knightit premiered Bumblebee.

Following the release order of the films, we should see Bumblebee after transformers 5. But chronologically the story of Bumblebee takes place several years before all feature films commented, because it takes place in 1987 while the first installment of the saga takes place in the decade of the two thousand.

Contrary to what it might seem, The awakening of the beasts it won’t be one transformers 6 as a sequel to the 2017 film, but should be seen after Bumblebeebecause its events will take place in 1994.

If you are one of those people who find it difficult to tune into traditional television channels, do not worry because Bumblebee is also available in the Netflix catalog along with the rest of the films in the saga, any day and any time.