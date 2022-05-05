where does it come from and who created it

Review with us the history of the cartridge, the physical format of video games before discs and cards arrived.

Of all the advances in the video game industry that may come to mind right now, there is probably none more important than the cartridge history. Leave graphics, controllers, mechanics or saved games. Changing one game for another, that was a revolution in capital letters.

And yet, despite being the cornerstone on which an entire sector has been supported for years, the story of who, how and why the possibility of changing games was created is one of the most unknown. Normal, considering that we are talking about a console that was an absolute failure and an engineer that no one talked about for more than 30 years.

Norman Alpert was this engineer. With a recently founded company together with other fellow engineers, the rise of the video game industry and the harsh competition in other sectors practically put the decision on a platter. Alpex Computer Corporation was going to make game consoles.

Raven’s birth

At Alpex Computer they believe that the idea of ​​the Magnavox Odyssey has very short legs. After all, it’s just a machine with a hit-a-ball game that, through templates that you stick to the TV screen, gives you the feeling of playing another game.

The invention is great, beware, they are giving you “different” games while in an arcade machine you can only play one, but there is little room for manoeuvre. In the end there are not so many games that you can take advantage of with an idea as basic as Pong. If you want to offer variety, you should go for something more ambitious.

It is precisely there where Alpert and his team turn on the light bulb. Accompanying the explosion of the video game is the bomb of chips hitting hard and, along with them, the ROM modules on which you could write and delete programs that some calculators were already using.

What if the machine was not the carrier? What if the games were somewhere else and the machine was only in charge of running them? What if you could have an entire library full of games to change at will without the need to buy a different machine? RAVEN had just been born. Remote Access Video Entertainment for friends.

Feasible or unfeasible? They played a lot betting on this project

Unfortunately, the technosaurs we were talking about before were still there, leading companies like RCA or Motorola, which Alpert and his team approached to present the project. And like good technosaurs, no one was interested in entering a new market still marked by uncertainty.

Getting used to the idea of ​​what that could mean was not easy, especially with a prototype full of bare wires and uglier than a foot, so resorting to those who already had part of their paw stuck in the eggplant did not seem like a bad idea. If the television guys didn’t want a piece of the cake, they would go for the chips.

Alpex got in touch with Fairchild, a component company they had previously been working with to purchase products, and they agreed to stop by their offices to see what the heck was all about.

At the head of the procession was Jerry Lawson, one of the few African-American engineers of the time and an enthusiast of that world of videogames that was beginning to be born. His goal was to analyze what Alpex was doing and create a report on the feasibility and potential of the project.

Mass consumption as a goal

Collaborating to flesh out the idea, and even working on creating a controller to demonstrate how it worked, Lawson and his team returned to Fairchild with smiles from ear to ear. That and the promise of a new project in hand, of course. It would not be called RAVEN, but STRATOS, and would be destined to sell more than five million units and harvest more than 200 million dollars.

Lawson’s hand is especially marked on that last point, considering him the true inventor of video game cartridges. Until now, Alpex had the idea, but giving chips to people so that they could take them out and insert them as they pleased, faced with the additional danger of breaking them or getting them wet, did not seem like the most sensible thing in the world.

Although the office automation world was already toying with it, Lawson and his team set their sights on consumer products to come up with a solution. The answer seemed to lie in music for the car, where some nice cartridges had begun to leave magnetic tapes and disks behind. The automobile industry saw in this type of option something much more viable than going around with a vinyl on the dashboard.

It was vibration-resistant when driving and people could easily put them on and take them off with one hand while keeping the other on the wheel. If there was a better idea, it was going to be hard to come up with it in the middle of this technological race in which they were competing against each other.

However the base was good. A cartridge could easily protect the internal chips and prevent the whole assembly from moving excessively, but they still had to hit the key to create a stable connection and avoid any kind of danger or shock that would involve a child with his hands full of North American Colacao played where it shouldn’t.

Atari turning the tables

The cartridge was fine, but he had to be followed by other ideas such as the row of gold contacts, the little tab that would prevent the machine and its circuitry from being exposed after removing the cartridge, the spring to remove it without excessive handling, and even the ejection button that would facilitate the whole process.