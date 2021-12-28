Where does Natural Gas go that does not reach Europe? Guess what

It is now seven days that the Yamal pipeline does not conduct gas in Germany and therefore in Western Europe. A question arises: where does this Siberian gas end up if it does not reach Europe? The Russians tell us directly.

Russian energy giant Gazprom has revealed that it has sent a record daily volume of gas to China, with the world’s largest country and its most populous nation seeking to strengthen ties, even as relations are strained with the West.

On Monday, the company revealed that “a historic record was set for daily gas supplies from Russia” to the Asian nation on December 23. However, he did not provide a figure for the total amount shipped.

Speaking last week, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said supplies exported to China exceeded its daily contractual obligations by more than a third. “The very fact that demand is on the rise is undoubtedly good for us. But more importantly, right now we are already delivering volumes that are higher than the contract and forecast“, he has declared.

We note that just as Gazprom announced that contractual deliveries in China had been exceeded by 30%, the same company blocked shipments to the West, stating that the contractual quotas had been respected. It is clear that Gazprom, being able to use its own free faculty, is using it in favor of China. After all, why should it favor Germany and the EU, which are strongly opposing it on the Ukrainian question?

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of the partnership between Moscow and Beijing, saying the two nations “have very trusting relations,” which helps build good trade relations. He also added that states are jointly developing high-tech weapons while cooperating on security.

To put it differently, you cannot kick Putin and then expect him to send his own gas to the West. At the same time, doing so increases the dependence of the EU on the US. After all, “Where goods do not pass, armies pass”, as Bastiat said, so this behavior will considerably worsen relations between East and West.



