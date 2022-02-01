Where does Omicron come from? The 3 hypotheses

NEW YORK – Mutations that could have been a wake-up call, but which have somehow escaped the attention of geneticists among the thousands of genetic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus so far deposited, or mutations accumulated in an individual during a ‘infection lasted very long, or even mutations emerged in new animals host of the virus, such as mice or rats: these are the three main hypotheses on the origin of the Omicron variant and on its “sister” called BA.2. The journal Nature reconstructs them on its website, noting that at the moment all three are equally valid.

In fact, there is no clear link between Omicron and the variants that preceded it, such as Alpha and Delta: “It seems to come out of nowhere,” says computational biologist Darren Martin, of the South African University of Cape Town, reported by Nature.

One of the few elements so far clear of this new variant is the great ease with which it spreads: in less than two months it is already present in over 120 countries. Its large number of mutations is also evident: there are so many that a hypothesis put forward by some geneticists and reported by Nature believes that its closest ancestor could date back to more than a year ago, around mid-2020.

Understanding the origin of Omicron is by no means an academic question because knowing how it emerged could help understand under what conditions new variants could form and perhaps prevent them. So much so that the World Health Organization (WHO) set up the working group on the origins of new pathogens in January, and a first report is expected in February.

The puzzle of its subvariants

Identified in November 2021 in South Africa and Botswana, the Omicron variant had already been circulating for at least one or two months, but a retrospective analysis made it possible to establish that by early November it was already present in Great Britain and the United States and the analysis of the hundreds of Omicron sequences so far deposited in international databases, such as Gisaid, also indicates that the new variant was starting to circulate as early as late September or early October last year.

According to the experts interviewed by Nature, the fact that Omicron has been identified in South Africa is hardly indicative: considering the Johannesburg airport is the largest on the African continent, the variant could have arrived there from anywhere else in the world.

Another puzzle is the Omicron mutations, some of which have never been seen before: more than 50 compared to the original Wuhan virus and, of these, 30 are found on the Spike protein, the main target of current vaccines. Finally, another curiosity are the three sub-variants, called BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3, which seem to have all appeared at the same time, but only seen very recently. This means, Nature notes, that Omicron is able to diversify before researchers even know it.