Rosalia, is a well-known Spanish singer, songwriter and producer, of Catalan origin. She currently has three albums, “Los Angeles” (2017), “El Mal Querer” (2018) and her most recent work “Motomami” (2022). It is not new to say that she has positioned herself as one of the favorite singers of the urban genre all over the world. His talent is indisputable, just look at his eight Gramm awardsand and his latin grammy to verify it.

Rosalía has lived in recent years between Miami, New York, The Angels and his native country. But, in February of this year, she was very surprised when her purchase of a unique mansion together with her then-boyfriend was confirmed. Raw Alexander.

In the wake of his new song “despise“It was suspected breakup between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, And these rumors are getting bigger and bigger. Despite the fact that the couple is one of the industry’s favorites, everything seems to indicate that their courtship has come to an end. Among the main clues is that there are no recent photos between them on any social network, in addition to the fact that both have deleted photos in which they appeared together.

Where does the singer Rosalía currently live?

Despite the possible rupture between the singers, one thing is certain, and that is that they bought a luxurious mansion where they both shared living and it is where it is believed that Rosalía will return after her tour mommy. This is located on the outskirts of Barcelonain Manresaknown as “The Mulberry House”.

Casa La Morera is a whole architectural gem with a unique story. This mansion lives up to a verse from “abcdefgRosalía: “E for Expensive”. The entire property measures 2,624 square meters and was built in 1905 by the Catalan architect Ignasi Oms i Ponsa. But, that is not all, because it was declared as Well of Cultural Interestso changes to the structure are not allowed.

This property is valued at €2 millionand is located within the modernist triangle of the Riera de Rajadellwhere in addition to various green spaces there are other homes such as Torre Lluvià and Mas Noguera.

The house has no less than eight suites, several bathrooms, a large wine cellar, a renovated kitchen, an indoor pool and two rooms of more than one hundred square meters with period fireplaces, as well as several terraces.

In the main house stands out for the Elegant stairway that leads to the main entrance where the typical stained glass windows of the modernist buildings. Also noteworthy are the elegant old fireplaces, a large kitchen, an indoor Jacuzzi, swimming pool, barbecue area and a wine cellar.

However, as has been said before, the singer does not live here all the time, because, due to her work, she must be moving a lot, so she spends most of her time in Miami and New York, United States.