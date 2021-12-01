Where does Twitter go without Jack Dorsey. What if the bird struck a coin?

“I love Twitter,” Jack Dorsey tweeted the evening before his resignation. He was probably thinking about what would happen when he announced his departure as CEO of the company he co-founded in 2006. Parag Agrawal, who has worked at Twitter since 2011, is the new CEO. In October 2017 he became chief technology officer. In 2019, he leads the Bluesky project, an independent team born to understand how to better control misleading information on Twitter. His thoughts on the subject are explained in an interview with Mit Technology Review: “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment, but to serve a healthy public conversation: to focus less on thinking about free speech, but to think how times have changed “.

Dorsey’s departure is the second earthquake that engulfs Silicon Valley in just a few months. After Facebook which becomes “Meta”, here is Twitter which changes CEO. But what does this goodbye really mean? And what is the future of the company? It is well known that Dorsey was no longer popular with investors. In March 2020, US hedge fund Elliott Management takes a “sizable stake” in social media capital. Even then, they were pushing for a more dedicated CEO. In fact, Dorsey is the only American manager to lead two American companies listed (both on the NYSE), namely Twitter and Square, the electronic payments company he founded in 2009, also in San Francisco. But Dorsey’s announcement last year that he wanted to spend at least 6 months in Africa in 2020 raised more than one criticism. The reason? Exploring new opportunities with blockchain and digital currencies. Further confirmation of Elliott’s main concern, which is that Dorsey’s attention was split between the two companies he led. It was inevitable that Twitter was set to lag behind its social media rivals in raising its share price and adding innovative new products.

So the goodbye arrived. The second, if we consider that he had already left the company in 2008 and then returned to riding in 2015 (but he had remained in the saddle anyway). After Microsoft with Bill Gates, Apple with Steve Jobs, Google with Eric Schmidt and Larry Page and Amazon with Bezos, Twitter also enters the club of Big Tech that continue to run without their founder. But without Dorsey, what do we expect from the future of Twitter? And what will Dorsey’s fate be? Sure it’s too early to know, but we tried to connect the dots with Alex Orlowski, founder and president of WateronMars, a digital communications agency specializing in online propaganda and open source intelligence operating internationally. And Twitter knows him very well. Says Orlowski: “Dorsey has run out of time and there is more to his destiny, just look at his bio on Twitter. It only says: “#bitcoin “. I don’t know what’s in the fate of Twitter but I can say one thing: it wouldn’t surprise me if it aspired to become a kind of WeChat of the world. The clues all point in the direction of creating their own cryptocurrency and structuring a system of micropayments. It would be enough to connect the credit card to the app to buy crypto coins and make online payments “. For the uninitiated WeChat is a Chinese platform that integrates messaging tools, typical social media functions and a payment system. You can send messages, make video calls, share photos and videos. It has maps, filters, there is the “search around” etc. In addition, the app provides additional additional services, to make payments, with WeChat Pay, obtain information, use mini-programs, access public services, from appointments with the doctor, to pay the electricity bill or to book a means of transport. “The legacy that Dorsey leaves is the interest in cryptocurrencies and micropayments. The simplicity of Twitter would allow it. Those who have an account can link their credit card and pay as we already do with Apple Pay today. But the microblogging platform is credible for the “VIPs” with the blue stamp. Obama and Trump, to name a few, manage their own accounts themselves. This would guarantee the platform to have a very large pool of potential customers (Tw has about one billion users), some of whom are very wealthy ”. That Twitter flirts with the world of cryptocurrencies is also in fact. On November 11, the birth of Team Crypto was announced, led by female engineer Tess Rinearson, who posted her new assignment on the social network. In a statement to the Financial Times, a spokesperson explained that the Crypto team will be committed to “enhancing the cryptocurrency sector by setting a strategy for the future of Twitter”. Rinearson said: “First, we will explore how we can support the growing interest among creators in using decentralized apps to manage virtual assets and currencies. Going further, we want to understand how cryptocurrency enthusiasts can help us unlock new features, which have to do with data, digital assets and much more. ” Twitter Crypto will work closely with Bluesky, an independent group founded in 2019 by Jack Dorsey and headed by Parag Agrawal, with the aim of creating a standard for decentralizing social networks, i.e. to allow platforms to use software solutions, such as algorithms. , based on open code projects and not only those of today, in the hands of a few giants, who can control their behavior.

Target? According to FT, this should give greater accuracy in the management of fake news and cyber bullying. “In the future of Twitter there are also non-fungible tokens, NFTs, digital collectibles that exploded in popularity in 2021 and that some social media users use as a profile picture”. So the fates of Dorsey and Twitter are divided but they seem destined to stay on the same path. “Let’s not forget – says Orlowski – that Dorsey has always been an admirer of cryptocurrencies and in particular of bitcoins, he has integrated digital currency in Square, the payments app he launched in March of this year. Evidently he no longer wants to and is tired of being the CEO. And maybe he doesn’t want to be remembered as the one who created one of the online hate social networks “.