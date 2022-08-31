Where does Zendaya live in 2022, these are her properties

Zendaya Y Tom Holland are without a doubt one of the most beloved couples in the middle of the show and Hollywoodthe young people who started dating during the recordings of spider-man in 2017, are today one couple who do not hide their love.

It seems that everything is going from strength to strength for both of them, because between big projects and the worldwide success of their series and movies, both have decided have a closer life as boyfriends.

Although Zendaya was born in the United States, Tom Holland was not, the British actor is very clear that his home will always be his place of origin, his native United Kingdom. That’s why both have acquired a luxurious Y beautiful house in the most important city in England and there they hope to live their great love.

Where does Zendaya live in 2022, this is her beautiful mansion

Zendaya is one of the most representative figures on the big screen, the young woman of just 25 years has captivated not only international cinema but also the world of seriesbecause his leading role in euphoria It has been one of the most important in his artistic career.

Being such a popular figure, he must move very regularly throughout the United States and the world, Zendaya currently lives between Los Angelesa city to which her family moved when the actress was very young, all with the intention of launching her career.

With success and fame, Zendaya has been able to buy luxurious propertiesIt’s not only in exclusive areas of Los Angeles but also in Brooklyn, a place he visits regularly.

But her biggest acquisition has been made next to her current boyfriend, Tom Hollandin order to be closer to him, they chose to make an investment and buy the one that will be their love nest in Londona country style houseand.

The property of 4 million dollars It has 6 bedrooms but that’s not all as it will be remodeled to include a home theater, a gym and a living room completely personalized for them. This place is expected to be your little love nest and can live together away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities.