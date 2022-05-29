Where Eleven Comes From, by Laura Fernández

There was a final note in ‘Eyes of Fire’, the Stephen King novel that the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, the creators of ‘Stranger Things’, read in one night as teenagers and that allowed them, much later, to create Eleven , the girl capable of defeating monsters, and doing hundreds of thousands of other things, with her mind. It was a dedication that for some strange reason does not appear in the 1993 edition of my Spanish copy. It went something like this: “To my daughter Naomi, who enlightens everything, and who helped me understand what it means to be a smart girl on the road. age 10. She’s not Charlie but she allowed Charlie to be herself.” Charlie is Charlie McGee, the novel’s protagonist, a girl who can set anything on fire just by staring at it.

Naomi King is 52 years old today and a Reverend. Reverend, yes. She leads the River of Grass Unitarian Universalist Church in Plantation, Florida. Her wife is also a reverend. In fact, before she was her wife, she was her professor at the graduate school in religious studies that she did in Chicago. It’s curious. Her father, who has written so many religiously obsessed villains, must have to attend all kinds of celebrations now. At least it must have been in the one that earned Naomi the Stewardship Sermon Award for best sermon of the year 2005 for something titled, also ironically, ‘Stand By This Faith’. Or isn’t ‘Stand By Me’, the film based on her novella ‘The Body’, one of her favorite and celebrated adaptations of her father?

Origin of the novel

The fact is that Stephen King does not usually talk about her in interviews. He hardly grants interviews either. He recently granted one, and made sure that it would be the only one, precisely on the occasion of the premiere of a new adaptation of ‘Eyes of fire’. And in addition to talking about his daughter Naomi, who he says was often frustrated as a child – “and that idea is at the origin of the novel, what if a girl with tantrums could set anything on fire?”, he wondered–, and to say that he has a photo signed by Drew Barrymore –the first protagonist of ‘Eyes of fire’– in which a girl Barrymore is lighting a cigarette for him on the film’s set, speaks of the real origin of the novel.

The origin is one that is concentrated in the first minutes of the new season of ‘Stranger Things’. King says that in the 1970s there was a paranoia in the United States that the government was experimenting with children and designer drugs. That they were given LSD to try to educate them in some kind of mind control. The paranoia was not such, because the experiments existed, the journalist reminds him, citing a couple of articles that talk about it. In one of them, it is said that Harvard University was behind the matter. What happens in the first minutes of the new season of ‘Stranger Things’ is that you go back to 1979 and take a look at what an ordinary day in the life of Eleven and the rest of the guinea pig children was like.

Spies and telepathy

“All kinds of articles were published about it and I was in ‘don’t-trust-this-government’ mode. We assumed that if that was happening, the government was going to keep those children and use them” , explains King in the interview. And that’s just what happens in ‘Stranger Things’. In the novel it is something different, because those who have been subjected to experiments with LSD, those who have participated in a program called ‘The Shop’ (The Shop), are Charlie’s parents, not Charlie herself. As a result of these experiments, Andy and Vicky develop a type of telepathy that allows them to manipulate the minds of others and see, the way Eleven does, what is happening in another place. And Charlie is already born with the ability to burn anything she doesn’t like.

The novel was published in 1980 and the only thing that happens in it is that Charlie and his father are fleeing from US secret service agents who want to hunt them down. Stephen King admits in that same interview that he wrote ‘Eyes of Fire’ at a time when he didn’t think about the reader at all. “I had so much fun writing it. It was, in a way, liberating to do it,” he says. That because? Because it was a chase novel and he had always wanted to write one. He had wanted to allow himself to be persecuted and improvise, like the protagonists. And it so happened that something that had been conceived as its own entertainment became, the night the Duffer brothers devoured ‘Eyes of Fire’, the possibility of an updated and expanded worldwide myth. No, never believe in vain.