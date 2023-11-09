Where have you seen the John Lewis Christmas 2023 advert actors before – from Harry Potter to EastEnders

by

John Lewis has finally dropped its Christmas advert for 2023 – and it features some familiar faces you may have seen before



John Lewis releases its Christmas 2023 advert

John Lewis has finally dropped its Christmas 2023 advert – and it features some faces you may have seen before.

The festive campaign focuses on a young boy called Alfie, played by a young Teddy Holton-Francis, who grows his own Christmas tree after purchasing a ‘Grow Your Own Perfect Christmas Tree’ kit.




After asking his grandson if he could have it, Alfie opens the vintage box – which is emblazoned with the words ‘growing fast’ – to reveal a seed inside. After lovingly tending to it, the fast-growing plant soon becomes a life force of its own with a playful personality that wants to join in on all the Christmas fun.

But in true John Lewis style, there’s a tear-jerking moment where the tree – named Snapper because it’s actually a Venus flytrap plant that wants to be a Christmas tree – grows too big for the living room and falls out. Is thrown out cold.

2023 John Lewis Christmas ad follows ideal tree snapper,John Lewis)

Snapper is later integrated back into family life, giving gifts with such enthusiasm that the family finds a new joy in gathering around their unconventional ‘Christmas tree’. The campaign – the first by renowned advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi for John Lewis – aims to capture a new spirit of Christmas to show how the unusual and the unexpected, transcending the traditionally ‘perfect’, can be a treat for everyone. It may be a happy time.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that Alfie’s mother in the advert is played by actress Sarah Alexander, who starred in the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. She was a moody Italian waitress who kept her headphones on during the infamous café fight. Scene. As she re-enters the restaurant and realizes what has happened, Emma Watson’s character Hermione Granger tells her, “Go away!”

Another familiar face in the new John Lewis advert is Sheila Raskin, who plays Alfie’s grandmother. Over the years, Sheila, 77, has had a number of TV roles and starred in EastEnders, A Touch of Frost, The Bill, Bad Girls, Midsomer Murders, Holby City, Doctors and Dalziel and Pasco.

While world-renowned opera star Andrea Bocelli sings the original soundtrack, a portion of the proceeds from the charity single are donated to John Lewis’s charity partners, helping care for young people and families in need. Andrea said she was “delighted” to take part in “this wonderful and unique tradition of Christmas storytelling.”

Source link

Leave a Comment