Where Impossible Things Are Possible: Freaks Out



Rome, autumn 1943: in Nazi-occupied Rome, a ramshackle group of circus performers, freaks with special powers, freaks, loses the protective shell of the Mezzapiotta circus and is thrown out, out, in the midst of war. The circus owner, a Jew named Israel (Giorgio Tirabassi), goes to town to try to buy documents on the black market to escape from conflict-ravaged Europe. Left alone, the four companions are torn between waiting for the return of this putative father or looking for a new home at the Berlin circus, that of the Nazis, where a super villain who can see into the future is gathering a team of monsters as a secret weapon to win the war.

When in 2015 “They called him Jeeg Robot”, the first film by Gabriele Mainetti, was released, nobody believed it: people stopped me on the street and asked me if it was really good. It’s really nice, I replied, go. And the story of the super hero of Tor Bella Monaca and his antagonist the Gypsy has become famous, a small cult film, with a lot of money and an avalanche of prizes (for the Martians, it’s available on Netflix). All the Italian critics were compact in their positive judgments and happy to have a new look at their disposal, and ideas that weren’t always those of the usual three names that have ideas in Italian cinema. We all expected this new second film, we followed its long gestation (three years have passed since the start of shooting) and the production and post-production difficulties linked above all to economic factors, such as the many special effects, which have made the final budget of the film (which is around 12 million euros, Mainetti himself stated several times that he made available to the film “all the money I had, and even the money I don’t have”), we admired the tenacity of the his director in wanting to wait for it to come out in the room.

It is undeniable, you can count on the fingers of your hand the directors and producers who have the courage to invest that budget on a single film (to understand, “The great beauty” has reached almost 10 million): in recent years, large investments they were made for Matteo Garrone’s “The Tale of Tales”, who, we bow, spent 12 million euros for a episodic fantasy story taken from the horror fairy tales of a 17th century Neapolitan writer. Or for “Il primo Re” by Matteo Rovere, we continue to bow, who spent 9 for the history of the origins of Rome filmed in protolatino. And how can you not cheer for those who play everything chasing a dream of beauty? Because this did Gabriele Mainetti, together with his friend and screenwriter Nicola Guaglianone: they took a wolf man, Natalie Portman as a child, the dwarf from Todd Browning’s “Freaks” and an albino boy, but they didn’t know what to do with it, until Guaglianone took us tried: “I have it: we make freaks with the powers that be, in the Second World War.” And so in the film there is the famous actor (still Claudio Santamaria) covered with hair, but elegant, dignified, a rock star, there is the young actor director now also a writer with the famous name (Pietro Castellitto, completely out of age compared to the character and yet, with that lunar air that contrasts with the street lexicon, is one of the most successful elements of the film), there is a theater actor (Giancarlo Martini), there is the manager / father (Giorgio Tirabassi ) and there is a new girl (Aurora Giovinezza) who should be the heart of the film.

And then there are the obvious inspirations: there is The Wizard of Oz, Spielberg, Tarantino, cinecomics, Monicelli, Sergio Leone, Fellini, there is everything in “Freaks Out”, so much history of cinema and so much cinema action, explosions, stunts, train assaults, extras.

“The film is about monsters who act like men and men who act like monsters”, say the director and screenwriter, who have worked, as in many superhero films, on diversity as a value. Their idea, that of combining the pop of superheroes who, while accepting their deepest, most unique part, cross HISTORY and decide to affect HISTORY could also work, but in the midst of all the firepower of this film, in the midst of the special effects and the tricks and the costumes and the explosions, in the midst of all this praiseworthy generosity there are several moments, between excessive footage, script choices and production needs, which at times throw you out of the film and the magic. And this is already a problem for a film that asks you, begs you, to believe in magic. In these two hours and twenty minutes there is also some balance problem: Mainetti’s monsters would have needed more space to breathe, more time to grow and take root in the hearts of his audience. But what I’m really sorry for is that I don’t believe in the main character of “Freaks Out”, I don’t believe in Matilde the electric girl, I don’t believe in what the beating and flaming live heart of her film should be, I don’t believe in her pain . And that the scene that should tell it, which should have had time, space, intensity, depth, which should have built intimacy with whoever is watching, is thrown away like this, sacrificed at the altar of the blockbuster, of the blockbuster, of the international dimension, of Franz with his twelve fingers playing Creep at the Berlin circus, of the technical and muscular display, of the 1200 shots of special effects. And I really am sorry, and I would really like to say “it’s not you, it’s me”, and I really wish that many people went there to see this film, for the audacity, for the many appreciable elements that it brings into play. But since they’ve taken us to a place where impossible things are possible, I wonder how they’ve forgotten that it’s a super power to be vulnerable.