Where in NYC is it required to wear a mask?

The constantly changing rules regarding the use of masks can be somewhat confusing for New Yorkers.

And it is that, for example, a federal judge in Florida ruled in favor of some airlines abandoning the mandate totally or partially.

Technically, travelers should continue to wear their mask at New York airports, but not in Newark, since Newark follows New Jersey state guidelines.

Here is a breakdown of the places where wearing a mask is and is not required:

Masks are required on MTA trains and buses.

Also required on Metro-North and Long Island Railroad

Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft joined the requirement, despite being optional in other parts of the country.

The measure also applies to taxis since both are regulated by the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission.

The mandate also remains in effect for the Staten Island Ferry and the NYC Ferry.

Another place where its use is also required are the airports and in the bus terminals of New York.

Notably, the Port Authority lifted the mandate for New Jersey airports.

And passengers will still have to wear masks on PATH trains, but not on Amtrak.

