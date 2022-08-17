Where in the world does Gal Gadot live?

Gal Gadot achieved great international recognition after stepping into the shoes of Diana Prince, Wonder Woman. However, before taking on such a challenging role and with the emotional burden that it entails, she participated in other major productions such as the franchise. Fast and Furious.

But if there is something that defines the actress who was born on April 30, 1985 in Petah Tikva, Israel, it is her incredible life story. Beginning by becoming Miss Israel in 2004 and having represented her country that same year in Miss Universe, she later became a model and representative of major brands in Milan and Paris, and ended up fighting in the Defense Forces From Israel.

Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron.

All of this led her to Gal Gadot to become the strong and passionate woman she is today. But she did not do it alone, because when she was only 21 years old she met yaron versano, a man 10 years older than she quickly fell in love. A year after that first meeting, in 2007, he proposed to her and she accepted without hesitation. The happy couple married in 2008 and began to form a large family that continues to add members to the present day.

The actress and the Israeli real estate businessman have three children together. The first-born of the couple would just arrive in 2011, under the name of Alma. It was she who announced it through her social networks, highlighting how happy she was for her birth.

Just in 2017 Gal Gadot Y yaron versano they would become parents for the second time, with the arrival of Maya. But it would not be the last, because in mid-2021 the Hollywood star revealed the birth of Daniella, her third child, with a beautiful family postcard.

The couple with their three little ones are always on the move. Last year they bought an incredible property in the Hollywood Hills overlooking the sea of ​​Malibu, valued at 5.6 million dollars. But her fixed residence would be in Tel Aviv, in her native country, and she would travel to the United States when she is filming or has to be present at an event.