Where is Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s libel trial?

ads

The internet was divided in the wake of the 2022 libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He sued her for tarnishing her reputation, and actually won, to the tune of $10.35 million. Based on social media responses from the general public, it seemed like Johnny was the one on the world’s side. Now, he has been busy taking back control of his career and the narrative of his personal life.

Johnny is poised for a major comeback in his career amid buzzing rumors of Beetlejuice 2 and his possible return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. He too has his fancy Dior endorsements as well as new music with Jeff Beck. Johnny spent the last few years being brought down by society until the results of his libel trial were announced. He is ready to live his best life again.

So what does that mean for Amber?

Source: Getty Images What is Amber Heard doing now? She just sold her house.

Amber no longer lives in Yucca Valley, Ca. with her daughter as of early August 2022. Hello Magazine reports that she sold her three-bedroom home for $1.05 million after losing her trial. She originally bought the property for $570,000 in 2019. This means she walks away with almost double the initial amount. The outlet also stated that Amber’s new place of residence is currently unknown.

She Knows explains that one of the benefits Amber gained from living in Yucca Valley was her level of privacy; staying under the paparazzi radar was incredibly easy for her. She may have moved to a similarly low-key place, especially in the wake of all the negative attention she’s been receiving.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Source: Instagram/@amberheardAmber is focusing on motherhood.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today, Amber said she no longer had to “juggle calls from lawyers” and could now focus all her attention on her daughter.

Amber’s daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, is a huge staple on Amber’s Instagram. Before the trial, Amber shared tons of photos with her little one. On April 8, she posted a celebratory tribute to her daughter with a caption that read, “My little O turns one today. I still can’t believe she’s here. The best year”.

Source: Change.org What’s next for Amber Heard’s career? She already has two new movies scheduled.

Anyone who thought that Amber’s career would completely wither after the trial was wrong. In fact, she now has two separate movies lined up. According to Macra, she stars in a movie called In the Fire, which is about a 19th-century psychiatrist who lives on a plantation. IMDb says that she is also starring in a movie called Run Away With Me about an international love story intertwined with criminal mayhem between the US and Europe.

Despite the online petition to have Amber removed from the DC Universe, she is still part of the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The petition currently has more than 4.6 million signatures, but obviously the filmmakers aren’t worried. The film will be released in 2023.

ads