Where is America at? At the Met an exhibition explores the trends made in the USA

What does America look like in 2021, and who decides what she wears? An interesting question, because today many nations show a fragmented sense of identity, starting with the line that, in almost every country, separates the pro and the no vax. In recent times, however, it is the US that has been deeply shaken, especially at the ideological level, with inevitable also aesthetic reflections. So, at least, this is how the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which hosts In America sees things: A Lexicon of Fashion, an exhibition, curated by the Costume Institute, focused on «how fashion reflects the evolution of identity in the United States», in the words of the director of the museum Max Hollein. The exhibition coincides with the 75th anniversary of the birth of the Costume Institute, as well as with the twenty years since the attacks of 11 September, and is the first part of a two-phase event. The second, which is called In America: An Anthology of Fashion and will open in May 2022, retraces three centuries of American fashion history; the first – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – is instead a survey on the United States today to “rethink the idea that we usually have of US fashion,” says curator Andrew Bolton. For which there are two unusual keywords of the event: «Complicate and problematize».

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS The Louisiana-born stylist (above) founded his brand in 2016 and is famous for bright, maximalist pieces, also worn by Lady Gaga and Trace and Ellis Ross. Photo Alexander Saladrigas.

Unusual, because the public has a rather precise idea of ​​the American style, and it is nothing complicated or problematic. It ranks between Jackie Kennedy in 1963 – bloodstained and with a fluffy bob of hair in a Chanel suit adapted for the First Lady by American tailor Chez Ninon – and grumpy mid-nineties teenagers in Calvin Klein jeans. In between are Studio 54 and Liza Minnelli in one of the soft dresses signed by the legendary Halston – recently returned to the limelight in the Netflix miniseries produced by Ryan Murphy, but already mentioned by Tom Ford for Gucci 25 years ago and then in his brand ( Ford also bought the Upper East Side house that belonged to Halston).

They are leaders united by what is universally considered “American style”: simplicity, freedom, democratic spirit. Principles that have supported American fashion and its designers as pillars, which we call by name: Donna, Calvin, Ralph. Everyone wears denim, by the workers – the so-called blue-collar workers – to the president. For his visit to the White House, Andy Warhol wore a pair of Levi’s even under his tuxedo pants.

STEPHEN BURROWS New Yorker (in the photo he is lifted up by models in a 1977 Vogue shoot), he was a regular presence in the disco era, he dressed the clients of Studio 54 and Le Jardin with sequin dresses and the famous “lettuce hem” . Photo Oliviero Tosacani / Conde ‘Nast / Shutterstock

Until recently, US fashion was synonymous with sportswear, jeans and unpretentious evening dresses, often similar to extra-long T-shirts and tank tops, perhaps in cashmere or studded with sequins. Today, however, it is more complex and articulated than it has ever been, as is its culture. And, in addition to the aforementioned trinity of mega-brands called confidentially by name, there are innovative designers whose value has often not been recognized, but who have instead contributed to shaping a global style, not just American. Their work has recently been highlighted by movements such as Black Lives Matter, which since 2020 has acquired great international significance and has allowed many talents to be retrospectively re-evaluated.