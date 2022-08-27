Where is Colombia? The most undervalued currencies based on the price of an iPhone 13

The backlash of covid-19 has been felt in all global sectors and industries. One of those that has suffered the most repercussions to this day is the production of chips, a key part for the production of cars, cell phones, computers and the entire technological chain that this part implies for its operation. Today there are delays in the delivery of any of these products or the stock is running out, so all countries have seen manufacturing costs increase, added, of course, to an inflation that has registered a record worldwide, devaluing turn the coins at different latitudes. The newspaper La República carried out a survey in which it compared andThe value of a 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max locally in 18 countries, with its value in the United States ($1,099), also based on the official exchange rate of each nation. The result of this exercise showed a decline in a large part of the world’s main currencies, in addition to the Latin American ones. The only one that presented a positive behavior was the Japanese yen with a revaluation of 25.31% (see graph).

In the case of currencies most devalued among those that were analyzed leads the Argentine peso with a decline of 62.24%, this if you take into account that, in local currency, an iPhone with the aforementioned features costs around $399,999, which at the official exchange rate of the date represents US$2,911. The numbers show a difference of US$1,812 for the same mobile. The ranking is complemented by Turkey, with a contraction of 38.43%, followed by Mexico, with -31.48%; Israel, with -27.88%; Norway, with -27.74%; Brazil, with -25.79%; Uruguay, with -24.82%; Paraguay, with -23.49%; Spain, with -20%; United Kingdom, with -19.01%; and Colombia, with -18.35%. state of the industry Chip sales are expected to slow more than expected as the international economy reels under the weight of rapidly rising interest rates and rising geopolitical risks, fueling fears of a global recession. World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, a nonprofit body that tracks shipments, lowered its market growth outlook for this year to 13.9% from 16.3%. By 2023, it forecasts chip sales to rise just 4.6%, the slowest growth since 2019. Yet the market is expected to top $600 billion this year, according to WSTS. Forecast growth for next year would be the weakest since the 12% drop in sales at the height of the US-China trade war. Chip sales are a leading indicator of global economic activity as households and businesses increasingly rely on digital devices and online services to consume and expand.