Where is Emma Watson? , Vogue Spain

It was in that interview where the interpreter confirmed that she had, in fact, been dropped from the front row of Hollywood after being for years one of the most important faces in cinema (and one of the most profitable). Since the filming of the last installment of the saga ended in 2011 harry potter -The franchise that brought her worldwide fame thanks to her role as Hermione Granger when she was just a child-, Emma Watson attends the award-winning my week with marilyn, the bling Ringmischief in code Paris Hilton by Sofia Coppola; NoahOf darren aronofskAnd; generational advantages of being excluded, live action version of beauty and the Beast and even a film by Alejandro Amenabar, Return, a sure way he found little Women This is the temporary end of Greta Gerwig. This coincided with the 30th birthday of the star, who did not want to continue without complete control of his career.

At the moment, it is creative writing that spends all the time of the actress. According to the US edition, Emma Watson is immersed in the study of a master’s degree in creative writing at Oxford, which will be over in the coming weeks and beyond. cosmopolitanWill be back in front of the camera in a project that has not progressed and will start shooting in early 2024. As if all this wasn’t enough, Watson will also direct a video clip by a musician who “of course you’ve heard of him”, as he told in a recent interview british vogue,

While all of this is happening, Watson is immersed in her work as an activist and philanthropist, something she was committed to from the earliest moments of her career. As well as the image of companies such as Prada or the gin line of his brother Alexander. The interpreter uses her Instagram account as a showcase in front of 72 million followers, promoting projects she believes in deeply.

