Where is Leonardo DiCaprio’s house located? Let’s find out about the life of the Hollywood star

With seven total Oscar nominations and an Academy Award statuette won for Best Leading Actor for Revenant – Revenant, Leonardo Dicaprio he is one of the most famous and sought after stars in the world, and among the many houses he owns there is one that is truly worthy of his name and his love for nature.

This is his huge mansion in Los Angeles that he bought in 2018 none other than Moby, which in turn had bought it just two years earlier for $ 3.4 million. It is a magnificent 400 sqm villa initially divided into 18 rooms. The house has been entirely refurbished in a modern style by the singer with white marble, countertops and rooms with completely white modern furniture.

Loving the area very much and having appreciated the furniture chosen by Moby, DiCaprio bought the renovated villa completely new for 4.9 million dollars. The villa now has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with interior spaces entirely redesigned.

In the outdoor area, a luxuriant and well-kept garden surrounds a magnificent swimming pool in stone and marble that enriches an already extraordinary house in itself.

