Where is lycopene found for the heart, Alzheimer’s, cholesterol and high blood sugar? Incredible

Tomatoes contain 30 to 70 milligrams of lycopene per kilo of product. Lycopene reduces some cancers, decreases the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, especially atherosclerosis and heart attacks. It protects against ultraviolet rays from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Do tomatoes protect the heart?

They possess two key nutrients that have a big impact on heart health: lycopene and potassium. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent cell damage. Lycopene prevents blood clotting and decreases the risk of stroke. Potassium is a mineral that can help lower blood pressure by removing some of the sodium from the body and relaxing the blood vessel walls.

Do tomatoes help those with Alzheimer’s?

According to some Korean researchers, they are a vehicle for an oral vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease. This disease would be caused by the accumulation of the toxic protein-amyloid (Aβ) in the brain. To prevent it, it would be necessary to develop an agent that suppresses the generation of Aβ. Tomatoes are an attractive candidate for a vaccine carrier because they can be consumed without heat treatment. This reduces the risk of destroying the immune stimulating potential of the foreign protein.

Do tomatoes fight cholesterol?

A diet rich in tomatoes, 300 g per day for a month, raises the HDL cholesterol level by 15.2%. Juice reduces LDL cholesterol levels and increases LDL resistance to oxidation. Studies have shown that people who eat them regularly are less likely to suffer from heart attacks than those who don’t include them in their diets. People who have a high concentration of lycopene in their tissues have a lower risk of heart attack than those who have a low level. To get more lycopene eat fresh tomatoes with fats like olive oil.

Do Tomatoes Help Who High Blood Sugar?

Whole, fresh ones have a low glycemic index and help those with high blood sugar. Tomatoes slowly release their sugar and don’t lead to spikes in blood sugar. They provide satiating fiber and make you eat less. This way you risk less with your blood sugar. Here are the benefits of tomatoes: