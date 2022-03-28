MILA KUNIS is a popular actress known for her television and film work, including leading roles in That 70s Show and Family Guy.

She and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have pledged to match $3 million in donations to support Ukraine through a GoFundMe page in March 2022.

Where is Mila Kunis from?

On August 14, 1983, Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, a city in the Ukrainian SSR of the Soviet Union, now known as Ukraine.

Mila and her family speak Russian fluently.

“My parents went through hell and came back,” Kunis said. glamor in 2016.

“They came to America with suitcases and a family of seven and $250, and that’s it.”

They moved to Los Angeles in 1991, when she was only 7 years old.

When she was 14 years old, Mila became a household name for her role as Jackie Burkhart on That 70s Show.

She said apart from her parents, herself and her brother; Her grandparents traveled to the United States to improve her life.

Her parents worked hard to learn English and advance their careers, and Mila said her father, Mark Kunis, worked seven jobs to keep the family afloat.

“He painted a house. He provided toilets. He drove a taxi, he delivered pizzas. Anything he could do, he did,” Kunis said.

His mother, Elvira Kunis, worked as a box clerk at Thrifty in Culver City, California.

He held the position until he learned English and worked his way up to become a manager at Rite-Aid while his father owned taxis.

“But growing up poor, I never missed a thing,” he said.

“My parents did a beautiful job of not making me feel inferior to any other child.”

two

What has Mila Kunis said about the war in Ukraine?

Mila sat down with her husband and former That 70s co-star Ashton Kucher to pledge her help to the people of Ukraine.

“The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating; there is no place in this world for this unjustified attack on humanity,” Mila said in a video posted on YouTube on March 3, 2022.

He praised the strength and resilience that the Ukrainian people have shown since Russia invaded their country on February 21.

Mila and Ashton announced that they have created a GoFundMe page to provide humanitarian relief and aid to those left behind to fight and to the millions who have fled to neighboring countries.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also witnessing the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” Ashton said in the video.

“Countless numbers of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge.”

He continued: “With nothing more than they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees need immediate housing and supplies.”

How can I donate to your GoFundMe?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher created Stand with Ukraine on GoFundMe on March 3, 2022, and within 24 hours, the page received more than $3.7 million in donations.

As of March 27, 2022, the fundraiser has raised $35,323,600 of its $30 million goal.

The donations will go to Flexport and Airbnb, “two organizations that are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most,” the page reads.

Flexport is sending shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

Airbnb is providing free short-term accommodation to those who have fled Ukraine.

For anyone who wants to donate, you can visit the Mila and Ashton’s Stand with Ukraine GoFundMe page and click “donate now.”