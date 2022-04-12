Where is MOON headed? Its key support level weakens after a weekly drop of 30%

Terra (LUNA) price fell on April 11 as a broader correction in crypto assets added to uncertainties related to its token burn mechanism.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) sent the rest of the cryptocurrency market crashing, with LUNA price down more than 8% to nearly $91.50 and down 30% from its all-time high of $120, set on 6 of April.

The overall drop followed similar moves in the US stock market after the Federal Reserve last week signaled its intentions to raise interest rates and slash balance sheets to curb rising inflation.

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of the BitMEX exchange, said on Monday that Bitcoin’s correlation with tech stocks could see it trade to $30,000 next. In other words, LUNA’s high correlation with BTC so far this year puts it at risk of further declines if BTC does not recover.

The correlation between LUNA and BTC has been largely positive in 2022. Source: TradingView

Tale of two revelations

LUNA picked up additional negative signals from at least two “exposure” threads that went viral on Twitter over the weekend.

The first threadwritten by a pseudonymous analyst @DeFi_Made_Here on April 7, cquestioned LUNA’s ability to hold parity to Terra’s native stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST), as it is not backed by any tangible assets.

The second threadpublished on April 9 by Jack Niewold, an analyst at Crypto Pragmatist, a DeFi newsletter, accused Terra co-founder Do Kwon of receiving all LUNA tokens intended to be “burned” to mint UST.

It also alleged that the Luna Foundation Guard, a non-profit organization that supports the Terra ecosystem, has been using a percentage of the burned LUNA supply to buy Bitcoin.

Kwon refuted the claims in a tweet-by-tweet response to Niewold, calling it a “made-up clickbait.” The self-proclaimed “stablecoin master” claimed that Terra burns LUNA 1:1 to mint new USTs, which can be seen by testing a swap on the Anchor Protocol platform.

José María Macedo, head of the crypto research platform Delphi Digital, also ruled out Niewold’s thread as “absolutely terrible”.

LUNA Key Price Support Breaks

LUNA’s latest sell-off also took its price below its key moving average support against the US Dollar.

Specifically, Terra token dipped below its 50-day EMA (50-day EMA; the red wave on the chart below), now near $90, nearly two months after claiming it as support.

The latest change from support to resistance exposes LUNA to the possibility of extending its downtrend towards its 200-day EMA (the blue wave) around $67 (about 20% lower than the current price) in April.

LUNA/USD price daily chart with 50-day EMA support. Source: TradingView

The 200 day EMA also coincides with the 0.382 Fibonacci line of the Fibonacci retracement chart, drawn from the $4 low to $106 high, thus offering double-layered support to LUNA against the bears.

Conversely, An early bounce off the 0.236 Fibonacci line (near $82) could see LUNA retest the $106 level as its interim upside target.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.