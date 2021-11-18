Where is potassium for the heart, kidney stones, constipation and high blood sugar? Incredible

Potassium helps the heart, has a beneficial effect on stones. Low potassium levels slow digestion. Potassium influences insulin secretion by pancreatic β-cells. Pistachios contain 1,025 milligrams of potassium for every 100 grams of product.

Do pistachios protect the heart?

Pistachios contain a substance called gamma-tocopherol. This is a form of Vitamin E which has a slight vasodilating action, protects the capillary walls and also has an antithrombotic action. The protective action on the heart is also due, of course, to the reductive action on cholesterolemia. Pustaches also contain phytosterols, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. For this they are able to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood, consequently decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Do pistachios counteract kidney stones?

Be careful because this food is a food to be limited when you want to avoid these pathologies. In fact, they contain moderate quantities of oxalates. Calcium oxalate pebbles are the most common type when you have these problems. Therefore, many patients with kidney stones can benefit from a diet that reduces calcium kidney stones. Foods high in oxalate to limit are: spinach, bran flakes, rhubarb, beets, potato chips, potato chips, nuts, and nut butters.

Do pistachios counteract constipation?

Yes, because they are rich in fiber. The World Health Organization recommends eating no more than 30 grams of pistachios per day, which corresponds to about 49 pieces to be eaten preferably as a mid-morning or afternoon snack. Dried fruit typically helps constipation sufferers. Dried is a smart choice for those feeling constipated, as it contains more fiber than fresh fruit per serving. An easy snack is raisins. Dried fruits such as figs, raisins, and dried apricots are excellent sources of fiber.

Do pistachios help those with high blood sugar?

They have a low glycemic index and are therefore safe for those with high blood sugar. Studies have also shown that eating pistachios can help lower blood sugar levels. The diabetic will not experience blood sugar spikes by eating pistachios. Eating these foods in moderation promotes blood sugar control and at the same time prevents diabetes. Here are the benefits of pistachios: