Where is Queen Elizabeth II buried? Why isn’t the royal vault her final resting place?

This was the moment when the coffin of Isabel II descended to the royal vault 1:36

London (CNN) — Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrived at her final resting place in Windsor on Monday. She thus completed her long journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh, then from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey, and finally to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.



Thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their last respects to the queen, after her funeral early on Monday.

Following the pomp and ceremony of the state funeral in Westminster, attended by leaders from around the world, a more intimate burial service was held at St George’s.

At the end of the service, the queen’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault, the resting place of many previous monarchs. King George III, IV and V, William IV and others rest under the chapel. Last year, Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, was also buried there.

Before that, King Charles stepped forward to place the queen’s banner of the Monarch’s Grenadier Guards order over her coffin.

Afterwards, the Lord Chamberlain, the highest official of the Royal House, broke Queen Elizabeth’s staff of command and placed it on the coffin. This ceremonial action of splitting the fine staff creates symmetry with the three Instruments of State that have been withdrawn, according to Buckingham Palace.

As the queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault, the Dean of Windsor delivered a psalm, before the Garter Chief King of Arms pronounced the queen’s names and titles. Thus concluded the public ceremonies in her honor.

However, the vault will not be his final resting place. On Monday night they held a private burial service for the royal family, where the queen was transferred to the chapel of King George VI. There the queen’s coffin joins those of her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, her queen mother.

Prince Philip’s coffin was also moved, so the queen can rest with her loving husband of 73 years.

Although the chapel is closed for Monday’s private ceremony, it is normally open to the public, meaning Britons can visit the queen’s final resting place and pay their respects.