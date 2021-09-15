where is the expected sequel? Reese Witherspoon reveals it to us

The blonde’s revenge 3 is expected to debut in May 2022

The revenge of the blondes directed by Robert Luketic, based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Amanda Brown starring Reese Witherspoon, came out in 2001, and quickly became a cult by helping solidify Witherspoon as pop culture icon. Dominating the box office upon its release, it generated, A career blonde. The sequel sees Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) in her new career in Washington, the film seemed to be the definitive closure of Elle’s adventures. However, in 2018, Witherspoon announced that she would be wearing her character’s pink wardrobe again in Revenge of the blondes 3, written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. To communicate the release date was the Twitter account of MGM Studios, which with a post revealed the month in which the sequel will be distributed, or May 2022.

Speaking with ET, Witherspoon revealed that Revenge of the blondes 3 doesn’t have a script yet. Witherspoon stated that Elle Woods has undergone numerous changes over the past two decades, while remaining the same in many ways. Revealing that the script is still in progress and that Kaling is currently working on developing the next chapter in Elle’s life. The actress said she doesn’t have a script yet, because Mindy Kaling is very busy but is working on it day and night. The two are very close friends and when they reunite at the thought of “What is Elle Woods doing right now? “ they laugh out loud.

For now, it looks like Kaling is holding the script for Revenge of the blondes 3 locked up. The release date may be delayed if the script is not finished on time. Elle’s fans are eagerly awaiting and trying to guess the details of the plot in the process. Indeed, speculations continue as to which characters from the franchise will reprise their roles, including Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette and Luke Wilson as Elle’s husband Emmett.

