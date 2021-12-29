Where is the James Webb telescope now located? Let’s find out thanks to this fantastic site

A few days ago, more precisely on Christmas day 25 December 2021, NASA launched into orbit what is considered to be the most powerful and cutting-edge space telescope ever built: the James Webb Telescope. But where exactly is it? Let’s find out together.

Probably the launch of the JWST was one of the best Christmas gifts that space and astronomy enthusiasts could receive. Everything went smoothly and smoothly, leading to mark the aforementioned date as one of the most important events ever to occur in the history of Cosmology.

If you want to refresh your memory, here you will find everything you need to know about the JWST space telescope which, at the moment – just as you read these words – is traveling at remarkable speed towards its destination, more than 1.5 million kilometers from its destination. home planet. But where exactly is it? Is it possible to track the vehicle?

Thanks to the official NASA site dedicated to the James Webb Space Telescope (you can find it as a source at the bottom of the news), all this is not only possible but also incredibly easy and intuitive. The site has a lot of information that explains both how the constant monitoring of the JWST, and its actual route parameters.

At the time of writing the telescope is 489,000 km from our planet, and has been past the moon for about a day. As you can see, the Earth-Moon stretch was covered incredibly fast, using just l8% of the total mission time. The distance traveled is equal to 25%, a figure that reflects how the speed of the JWST changes significantly depending on its position.

To get to our satellite, the vehicle traveled quickly, while for the rest of the journey it will take much longer, and it will take another 27-28 days to arrive in the orbit of Point L2. The main cause of this discrepancy are the gravitational interactions of the various celestial bodies, which tend to work against the “direction of travel”.

Last curiosity: in a few hours (hopefully tomorrow) the sensors will also be able to tell us the extreme temperatures to which the James Webb is subjected. On the one hand – thanks to the complex protection of the Solar Shield – it will be possible to sustain values ​​up to +85 ° C, while – on the side of the mirrors and instruments – we will have temperatures of about -225 ° C (a fundamental cold for the purity of the measurements infrared).

We do know, however, that the JWST is in excellent health for now, and its main antenna has already been deployed.