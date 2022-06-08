Where is the new Disney + series located within the Star Wars timeline?

On May 27, Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney+, Lucasfilm’s most recent series created exclusively for the streaming service that, as its title indicates, focuses on the legendary Jedi Master.

Knowing where this new STAR WARS story is located within the temporality of the saga is key to understanding the events that occur and understanding the moment in which each character is within the narrative line. This guide is, then, the ideal tour to fully enjoy the six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving every Wednesday on Disney+ through Wednesday, June 22.

Ten years after the biggest confrontation

The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins ten years after the dramatic events of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITHthe 2005 film written and directed by George Lucas in which Obi-Wan Kenobi faces his greatest defeat: the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the Dark Side and known as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

That story begins in the last days of the Clone Wars on the planet Coruscant. Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) attempt to rescue Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who is a prisoner of the evil Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) aboard a Starship. After fighting several battles and destroying many droid warriors, Obi-Wan and Anakin finally reach Chancellor Palpatine and confront Count Dooku. After a fierce lightsaber duel, Anakin defeats the Count and rescues Palpatine.

A debate of loyalties

Anakin, however, finds himself increasingly divided in his loyalties. On the one hand, he answers to the Jedi Council who have begun to distrust him. On the other hand, he is progressively drawn to the Dark Side of the Force at the hands of Palpatine, who eventually reveals himself as the evil Sith Lord Darth Sidious, wanted by the Jedi Council with Master Mace Windu at the helm.

The dark side as a way of salvation

In the film, after Palpatine’s rescue, Anakin is reunited with his wife Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), Who is pregnant. Anakin begins to have nightmares in which Padme dies during childbirth. When he shares his fear with Palpatine, the Chancellor suggests that salvation lies in the Dark Side of the Force: if Anakin learns about the Dark Side, he could resurrect Padme.

In a fierce confrontation between Palpatine and Mace Windu, who orders the chancellor’s arrest after learning of his identity as Darth Sidious, Mace appears to win, but before he kills Palpatine, Anakin arrives and begs Mace to spare the chancellor’s life. Palpatine says that Anakin’s wife will die unless he survives to teach Anakin about the Dark Side. Anakin kills Mace and completely submits to the Sith Lord Darth Sidious.

One genocide, two survivors

Anakin thus embarks on a mission to exterminate the Jedi, conceived by Darth Sidious as enemies of the Republic. Anakin attacks the Jedi at his temple, killing everyone, including the Jedi Council and the Jedi children. At the same time, Darth Sidious orders all the Clone Troopers to turn on his Jedi Masters and kill them. Only two Jedi survive this genocide: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. Anakin is consumed by the Dark Side and swears allegiance to Darth Sidious, who makes Anakin his apprentice and anoints him as Darth Vader.

The most memorable battle

Finally, the ground is set for the most memorable showdown between Anakin/Vader and Kenobi. When Darth Sidious sends Anakin to the volcanic planet Mustafar to eliminate the Separatist leaders, the battle between the two rages across the volcanic surface until Obi-Wan finally defeats Anakin. Anakin loses both legs and an arm. The lava covers it and the fire consumes it. However, Darth Sidious retrieves the apprentice’s burned body from him and returns to Coruscant. There, he reconstructs his body in the form of cyborg, with his face hidden behind a dark mask and his breathing assisted by mechanical lungs. Thus, Anakin makes the final transformation of him into the cyborg Darth Vader.

A new hope

After giving birth to twins Luke and Leia, Padme dies. Details of her death are being kept secret, as is the existence of her two babies, who are sent to live in foster homes. Leia is adopted by the Royal House of Alderaan, while Luke arrives at the farm of his relatives, Owen and Beru. There, he grows apart from his father’s wanderings, but Obi-Wan watches him from a distance, waiting for the right moment to rekindle new hope in a dark Galaxy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney+ on May 27 and features new episodes every Wednesday.

