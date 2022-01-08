“Where is the newborn baby?” Answer by applause

Belen Rodriguez she is spending some vacation days with her best friend Patrizia Griffini. The two women headed to the other side of the globe, landing at Punta del Este, tourist destination Uruguayan. For the showgirl it is a moment of detachment, of good retreat, far from everything and everyone. Even from his children, Santiago, who is with dad Stefano De Martino, And Luna Marì, lying in dad’s arms Antonino Spinalbese. About the latter: Belen has ended the relationship with him. The well-informed murmur that the final choice to say enough was made by Rodriguez and would have arrived a few days before Christmas. At the origin of the farewell there would be character misunderstandings. But back to vacation in Uruguay …

Patrizia and Belen update their fans daily on their journey in South America. Under one of the latest posts, for a change, there were volleys of comments. Some supportive, others critical. On a blame the model lost her temper. To get it raised was a user who sarcastically asked her where she had left it daughter Luna Marì, born last July. “Good evening to you. But tell me, where is the newborn baby (who is a little girl, ed) just born? “, the specious question of the follower. Hence Rodriguez’s fiery response and applause: “Your brain instead?”.

As mentioned above, Luna Marì is currently with her father Spinalbese, who brought the child with him to La Spezia, his hometown and the place where his family lives. Since the relationship with Belen has evaporated, Antonino often makes a stop in the Ligurian town, taking refuge among the closest affections.

As for the showgirl’s other ex, Stefano De Martino, Chi Magazine, in the latest issue on newsstands, whispered that he spent the Christmas with his ex-wife. A draft that has driven gossip crazy and has given life to the convictions of the nostalgic of the couple who never cease to nourish the hope that the Campania conductor and the Argentine model will one day mend. On the other hand, the ways of love are endless … Who knows!