Where is ‘The Queen of the South’ filmed? Explore the filming locations

Not many TV series can receive critical acclaim and conquer social networks. However, USA Network’s Queen Of the South has done it with ease. The television series centers on Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor Mexican woman whose boyfriend was murdered by a Mexican drug cartel. Teresa then becomes one of the greatest queens in the world.

Unfortunately, the crime drama series has come to an end after five seasons. Throughout the show, fans were intrigued as the plot spanned to different cities, including Mexico, Miami, and New Orleans. With that in mind, fans are wondering where Queen of the South was filmed. Here is everything we know.

According to TheCinemaholic, Queen of the South calls many cities home to film. At the start of the series, filming for the pilot took place primarily in Mexico City. Once the series got a season order, filming moved mostly to the US.

According to The Sun, seasons 1 to 3 of the show were filmed in Dallas until 2018. Most of the scenes, including the nightclub, a human trafficking camp, and a 30-foot tunnel for border crossings, were filmed on the South Side. Studios.

The outlet shares that New Orleans also became the main filming location for the show. In fact, places like Pirate’s Alley, Cabildo Alley, and Presbytere in the French Quarter became popular locations for the production.

TheCinemaholic goes on to reveal that additional scenes were filmed in the Warehouse District, Bywater, Garden District, and Marigny. Interior and exterior shots of the Roosevelt Hotel also appeared in episodes.

Of course, the production needed to shoot some scenes in a studio environment, for which Starlight Studios in New Orleans East came in handy to the team.

Interestingly, the Queen of the South production team also used the European island country of Malta to film specific scenes in Season 3. If viewers remember, Teresa decided to go under the radar in the country on the show, so the production was settled at Fort St. Elmo. and Port of Valletta temporarily. In addition, the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta was used to shoot the scene in which Teresa commits the famous bank robbery.

Will ‘Queen of the South’ have a season 6?

As much as fans have been rallying for a Season 6, it seems like it’s not in the cards for the series. On April 7, 2021, USA Network took to Twitter to share that Season 5 will be the final season of Queen of the South.

[email protected] can’t wait for everyone to watch the fifth and final season of #QueenOfTheSouth. pic.twitter.com/Uzvvz38wsQ

— Queen of the South (@QueenOnUSA) April 7, 2021

However, given that the season 5 finale left fans with an open ending, it’s possible that the showrunners will reconsider their decision to end the show. There are plenty of possibilities for storylines if season 6 becomes a factor, so anything is possible.

Seasons 1-5 of Queen Of the South are currently available to stream on Netflix.

