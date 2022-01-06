Where is the Republican party going, one year after the assault on Congress

For many Americans, the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress is still one of the major political traumas of recent years. Ceremonies and commemorations were organized to mark the anniversary of the assault, and many newspapers, especially center-left, spoke of that day as the moment when American democracy was most in danger of being overthrown – not just by rioters in Congress. , but above all from the political maneuvers of Donald Trump and his followers.

January 6 was also the moment of maximum division between Trump and the Republican party, which until then had adopted the president’s line practically without exception, accepting his violent language and discriminatory and illiberal political proposals. On that day, as a group of Trump supporters stormed the United States Congress building to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election, several prominent conservative personalities seemed to momentarily free themselves from Trump’s influence.

The assault on Congress definitively broke the political alliance between Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (among the attackers’ slogans was: “Hang Mike Pence,” accused of not doing enough to block Biden’s election). Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, said Trump had “incited” the assailants. Even Kevin McCarthy, the very Trumpian leader of Republican deputies, said the outgoing president had “responsibility” for the violence in Congress, in which five people died.

Also as it became known only recently, while the attack was underway several presenters of Fox News, the television network that over the years has established a symbiotic relationship with Trump and his electorate, wrote to the White House chief of staff asking that the president intervene to stop the violence: “The president must tell the people at the Capitol to go home Wrote Laura Ingraham, one of Fox’s best-known presenters, for example. “This is hurting us all. It is destroying its political heritage ».

Trump sent a video message to the attackers as the attack on Congress was largely over, telling them to go home but adding, “We love you.”

This separation between Donald Trump and the Republican Party was short-lived, however. Within a few weeks, and in some cases a few days, virtually all the conservatives who had condemned Trump took their word back and resumed their support as before. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, despite her concerned private messages, a few hours after the assault began spreading the false theory on live TV that the assault had been instigated by far-left infiltrators.

A few days later, the House launched an impeachment trial against Trump for his role in the assault on Congress, but only ten Republican deputies voted in favor. In the Senate, only seven senators. Some of the Republicans who voted for impeachment were later ousted from the party, as happened for example to Liz Cheney, the daughter of the former US vice president, while others withdrew from politics.

In the following months, the Democrats in the House also launched a commission of inquiry into the events of January 6, which was however boycotted by the entire Republican leadership, which tried in every way to prevent and delay the start of the work. Only two Republicans agreed to join the committee: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (who will leave politics in 2022).

More generally, Trump today remains the most influential and powerful figure on the American conservative landscape, and a large part of the Republican Party adheres to the interpretation he gave of the events of January 6, or at least decided not to criticize it publicly.

According to Trump, in summary, Biden’s victory in 2020 was the result of fraud, and he still remains the legitimate president of the United States, the victim of the most serious injustice in American political history. The assault on Congress, therefore, would not have been an attempted insurrection, but a legitimate protest by patriots to defend democracy.

Obviously, there is no evidence that there was fraud in the presidential elections, and this despite the fact that in some states the votes were recounted several times, always at the request of conservative groups.

This does not mean that all Republican congressmen and senators truly believe that the 2020 election was stolen, or approve the assault on Congress – a position publicly supported by only a few extremist MPs, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who among other things she established a committee for the defense of those arrested during the assault, which she called “political prisoners”.

As various American commentators note, most Republican lawmakers have far more moderate and reasonable positions than Greene. However, very few dare to contradict Trump and the more Trumpian wing of the party, for fear of being criticized by the former president.

Outside Congress, polls show pretty well just how strong Trump’s hold on the Republican electorate still is. 71 percent of respondents who identify as Republicans said in a recent poll that they believe Biden’s victory in the election would be illegitimate, and only 6 percent of Republicans consider Biden as the legitimate president.

52 percent of Republicans also believe that the people who attacked Congress did so to “protect democracy.”

The false belief that the elections were stolen has also given Republican administrations in various states an opportunity to change electoral laws and regulations, often to limit access to voting to minority people who are more likely to vote for the Democrats. In some cases, some of the guarantees that prevented Trump from subverting the election result between late 2020 and early 2021 have been removed.

For example, in Georgia, the Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, was highly praised because when Trump ordered him to “get” enough votes in his favor to overturn the elections in the state (won by Biden), he refused. A year ago Raffensperger could have opposed Trump more effectively, because the secretary of state also had the power to oversee the electoral process; in recent months, however, the Georgia Congress has severely weakened its powers by entrusting control of the elections to another figure.

According to some commentators, the strong extremization of the American Republican party could be a danger to democracy. Over the last few months, the Anglo-Saxon newspapers have published numerous editorials talking about the issue, and more or less everyone notices a phenomenon thatEconomist he defined it as “asymmetrical polarization”: of the two large American parties, one has become extreme enough to adhere at least in part to illiberal and violent ideologies.

There are various symptoms of this phenomenon, in addition to those already mentioned. For example, the fact that the Republican electorate, according to polls, is increasingly inclined to justify political violence. Or the remarkable fascination of a part of the Republican party for the Hungarian regime of Viktor Orbán, whose reactionary and illiberal policies are considered by some conservatives as a possible model to follow. This week, Trump made it public a press release in which he makes an endorsement of Orbán in the next elections, although the vote in Hungary is expected between April and May.

However, it is necessary to distinguish the opinions of the commentators in the newspapers from the facts. While illiberal tendencies within the Republican Party are growing stronger, this does not necessarily mean that there will be some kind of insurgency in the United States, and it is by no means certain, at least for now, that the Republicans will use their power to try to influence the vote in the next elections. Indeed, according to various researchers, American institutions and systems to safeguard against authoritarianism are still very stable.

However, Trump’s absolute influence on the party continues to be an element of uncertainty.

Trump hasn’t said whether or not he intends to run again in the 2024 elections, and it is still unclear what he will want to do: on the one hand, he has never divested his team of political advisors, and has never really stopped his fundraising, which got more than 100 million dollars. On the other hand, Trump will be 78 years old in 2024. What is practically certain is that, if he stands again, the Republican party will once again accept him as its leader.

Various eligible candidates, such as Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, or Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, have already made it known in various ways that they do not intend to run in the primary if Trump will attend. Polls, albeit very premature, say Trump has a fair chance of winning against Biden in a repeat of the 2020 election.