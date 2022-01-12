Where is the Sulforaphane which reduces triglycerides and controls blood sugar found? Amazing with turmeric

Sulforaphane is a molecule that belongs to the detoxifying group. That is, it is able to act effectively in synergy with other better known molecules such as turmeric. Detoxifiers remove toxins, free radicals and pollutants from the body.

Does broccoli contain sulforaphane?

It is a substance that for years has been discovered to be an ally of the body for the fight and prevention of various diseases, such as cancer, arthritis and diabetes. It helps to repair the damage to the cardiovascular system caused by hyperglycemia. In broccoli it is found in the form of glucoraphanin, that is, a practically inactive form of the substance. Therefore, it is not enough to eat a lot of broccoli. It must be chewed or blended, centrifuged or crushed.

How to eat broccoli to take sulforaphane?

Sulforaphane is the product of glucoraphanin + myrosinase. If misorinase is destroyed by heat, glocoraphanine is more resistant. Here then is the need to use a cooking that maintains the glucoraphanin. The pan or steam is fine. At the end of cooking it is necessary to add a food containing myrosinase that is also good raw. Mustard is fine. Good stir-fried broccoli sprinkled with mustard seeds. Be careful to chew very well to release all the good substance.

Does broccoli control blood sugar?

Thanks to sulfurafane they are able to lower blood sugar levels. This is what emerges from a study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, which involved diabetic patients. There are several vegetables that lower blood sugar. Their color must be checked. For blood sugar, those with yellow and green like spinach, broccoli and artichokes are good. To lower blood sugar, in principle, it is necessary to reduce the consumption of fats because they have a negative effect on the well-being of one’s heart.

Does turmeric control triglycerides?

Turmeric does not contain cholesterol. It is rich in antioxidants and dietary fiber. These substances, together with curcumin, play a very important role in heart health. They help control cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Together with garlic, ginger and onion, this spice is one of the most effective foods in reducing “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and platelet aggregation.

What are the benefits of turmeric?

Counteracts heartburn. Contrasts intestinal inflammation caused by celiac disease or Crohn’s disease. Prevents Type 2 Diabetes. It increases brain self-healing in case of depression and Alzheimer’s disease. Promotes the healing of small wounds, grazes and insect bites. Here is a summary of what it contains: