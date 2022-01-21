After a drop in the last few weeks of about 5% for the American stock markets, what can we expect for the next few days and weeks. Where is Wall Street headed from now on?

For the moment the current swings are still bearish. At the close of trading today, however, we will be able to have a reliable picture for next week.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At the close of trading on January 20, prices marked the following values:

Dow Jones

34,715.39

Nasdaq C.

14.154

S&P 500

4,481.54.

The annual fractal projects declines for a few months

Our sample course on a weekly scale for the year 2022

In blue the graph of the American markets



What were the predictions for this week?

Bullish side phase between Tuesday and Wednesday and then new declines until Friday. For the moment the scenario remains confirmed, and only if today we see a new rebound above yesterday’s highs, we could start to hypothesize that a period low may have been marked. However, this hypothesis seems very unlikely at the moment.

Operational levels to define the probable short-term direction of the equity markets

Dow Jones

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 35.548. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 36,514.

Nasdaq C.

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 14.659. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 15,319.

S&P 500

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.612. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,749.

Where is Wall Street headed from now on? Some considerations

In recent weeks we have seen some attempts to rebound. How to regulate? Our attention will be focused on the movements that will take place between now and the end of the month. Indeed, the January close will give us precise indications on what will most likely happen in this first quarter and whether the bearish forecast of our annual fractal can be confirmed or not.

How to invest in the meantime?

Accumulate positions as explained in our multi-year strategy and with regards to trading in securities, for bullish trades, continue to stay on the sidelines.