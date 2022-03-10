where it is now and the alleged disease











Several hypothesis circulating in these hours on the conditions of healthphysical and mental of Vladimir Putin. At the base, there is the observation of some facts, for example the brutality with which he is conducting the war in Ukraine or the reasons, which to many seem weak or non-existent, for an attack which, for Russia, has already proved to be a boomerang.

Because Putin conducted his army at a time of Kiev? Two hypotheses, among others, would explain a behavior that, otherwise, many do not return: the disease and theisolation. Here is what we can imagine as an answer to the mysteries of the Kremlin.

The Disease Hypothesis: Does Putin Have Cancer? The doctor’s words, the theory of intelligence

L’hypothesis from the diseaseand specifically of a cancer tointestine in terminal phase, is also embraced by American intelligence. The clues? The face, swollen, of the Russian president. According to the Pentagon secret services, “it could be the cause of taking chemotherapy drugs or steroids.” Putin would therefore like to carve out a role in history before dying.

Lord Anthony Owen, doctor and British Foreign Minister at the end of the 1970s, specified: “Yours face And changed, it is now oval. Is taking anabolic as a bodybuilder, or is hiring corticosteroids. Taking these substances causes that swelling. It reduces immunity and makes you more vulnerable to Covid “.

This would also explain theisolation that the head of the Kremlin has imposed on himself since the arrival of the Covid emergency. There imprisonment and more generally where is it is Putin the second mystery surrounding the life of the autocrat.

Where is Putin located? Little is seen in the Kremlin, the hypothesis of the bunker

A theory which does not hold up to attendance of the Moscow leader at various public ceremonies – for example, Putin has recently met some hostesses – ceremonies at which, however, there are those who would like a hologram and not the autocrat himself.

Photo source: ANSA

Barack Obama and Putin in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence.

Science fiction? Of course the residences “Officers” of the head of state, Putin uses little (it is precisely the Kremlin or the presidential residence of Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow). Instead, the conditional is a must, Putin would move between bunker And isolated residenceshyper-monitored, as the Russian would live in the constant paranoia of becoming the victim of an attack.

Is Putin afraid of an attack? The protocol for when he goes around the streets of Moscow

The fear of a attack gets to the point of to empty widely in advance of the streets of the Capital, when it intends to pass through it, at a speed of 140 km / hto avoid any ground-to-ground missiles.



