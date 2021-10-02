where it will be shot in Italy and all locations in Sicily

Indiana Jones 5: le filming in Italy of the film by James Mangold with Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Antonio Banderas. Let’s find out all the location in Sicily

Here we are: next week in Sicily the Italian shooting of the highly anticipated, last film of the inimitable saga of Indiana Jones, orphan of Steven Spielberg, replaced by James Mangold after the director left for creative differences with Disney, but full of a sumptuous cast expertly built in recent months, from the essential return of Harrison Ford as the most famous archaeologist in the world a Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the most recent entry of Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson And Boyd Holbrook.

So much information and rumors that we went to explore on Indiana Jones 5, from the role of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the first advances on the plot, from the space race to the mythical golden train with the first photos from the set.

Now let’s find out where it will be shot Indiana Jones 5 in Italy, revealing all the location in Sicily.

Indiana Jones 5: where it is shot in Italy and the locations in Sicily

Trapani is the headquarters of the troupe, which has already invaded the island and set up the stage warehouses in the industrial area, and which will see a total of six hundred people involved in the production, with the operational base in front of Villa Margherita .

The main cast is expected over the weekend in Sicily and will stay overnight in the city.

The production effort is impressive, with over two hundred vehicles including transport trucks and technicians, vans and cars, to which will be added the many vintage cars that the production is finding directly in the Sicilian region.

An impressive production, with a budget presumably over two hundred million dollars, and the beauty of being able to welcome it in Italy among the wonders of Sicily.

We will try, as always, to find out more. Stay tuned!