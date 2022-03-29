where it will no longer be needed from 1 April 2022

After more than two years, on Thursday 31 March Italy will emerge from the state of emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, many containment measures will be gradually eased from Friday 1 April onwards. For example, it will no longer be necessary to show the super green pass (available only for those who are vaccinated or cured of covid) to sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. The certificate will be required only for indoor environments and only in its basic version, obtainable with the negative result of a swab. Let’s see what changes in detail and where the green pass will no longer be needed from 1 April 2022.

Where the green pass will no longer be needed from 1 April 2022

To enter public offices, as well as shops, from the beginning of April it will no longer be required to show the pass. The obligation to wear protective masks remains, but surgical procedures are enough. From April there is no obligation to present the green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities. On the other hand, until April 30th, the obligation to present the super green pass remains to access cinemas and theaters and to go to concerts. On all these occasions it is also necessary to wear Ffp2 type masks. The same obligation is valid until April 30 to attend gyms and swimming pools.

Not even to go to the stadium you can do without the green pass: the certificate remains mandatory until April 30 to access both indoor and outdoor events. In the first case the super green pass continues to be required, in the second the basic one is enough. From 1 April the pass will no longer be used to travel on public transport of local transport, but until the end of next month, however, it will not be possible to say goodbye to the FFp2 masks to get on buses, trams and subways. The Ffp2 masks will be worn, until April 30, also to get on airplanes, trains and ships. On these vehicles it is also necessary to show your green pass, but the basic version is sufficient.

And in the workplace? If it is true that in principle the vaccination obligation for workers over 50 remains until June 15 – with the relative fine for infringing the law -, the new decree makes it possible to work even for those who are not immunized. To do this, the basic green pass is required. From 1 May, however, no QR Code will be needed to enter work. School staff are one of the categories of workers for which the government has decided to introduce the vaccination obligation, which remains until June 15. Those who are not immunized will still be able to work as early as April, but only if they do not come into contact with the pupils of their school.

The police and the military, like the over 50s, are required to be vaccinated until June 15, on pain of a fine of 100 euros. However, as early as April they can return to work, if in possession of at least a basic pass. Until June 30, employees of companies in the private sector will be able to continue working in smartworking. The most stringent rules apply to healthcare personnel, who remain obliged until December 31 to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and to present the super green pass to go to work.

The quarantine rules also change from April onwards. Only those who are infected will have to continue to observe it, not even its close contacts (even if not vaccinated). However, it remains mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask for those who have had relationships with a positive person. And there are also news on the front of distance learning. The current system differentiates on the basis of age groups and on whether or not vaccination has taken place. From April only positive students will have to stay at home and carry out their lessons remotely. To return to the classroom, a swab with a negative result is required.

