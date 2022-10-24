Where Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara met

On the one hand, Rooney Mara He was born into opulence and is a descendant of two of the most powerful families in America. For the other, joaquin phoenix he is the son of wandering hippies and has been marked by tragedy. we tell you where did they meet and how this couple was formed.

the couple of joaquin phoenix Y Rooney Mara in some way it synthesizes any rhetorical figure of the most atypical romance between the stars of the seventh art since their love contradicts all the commandments of the Hollywood celebrity manual. It is known that neither of them usually show much in public, they do not even talk about their relationship and their romantic winks are reduced to quite ethereal and questionable nicknames.

Basically, they have a somewhat mysterious history as well as already consolidated; they are two people who share your professional profile, but in opposite family contexts. She was raised in affluence and is descended from very powerful families, while he is the son of wandering hippies and has had a difficult childhood marked by tragedy. Without a doubt, the love between them is like a great movie.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara: where and how they met

Both actors had crossed paths within the medium, so they already knew each other when they began their relationship. However, they later became a couple after both coincided and got to know each other much more during the filming of Her, Spike Jonze’s romantic drama where his character entered into a romantic relationship with an intelligent operating system where Scarlett Johansson lent her voice.

The relationship between the two did not start well at all. In a recent interview with the magazine Vanity Fair the actor joaquin phoenix He confessed that at first he thought she hated him, and then, after getting to know her, he realized that “she was just shy and that she liked him.”

He soon fell in love with her charms, adding, “She’s the only girl I’ve ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. She had never done that, looking for a girl on the net”.

The chemistry and complicity that was seen between Rooney Mara Y joaquin phoenix was visible both on screen and off during the promotional tour for Her. However, it is worth remembering that at that time the young woman was in a relationship with the film director Charlie McDowell, the current partner of Lily Collins.

Find out how Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix met.

Already in 2016, during the filming of the film where they met again, love definitely came to them. The first images that were captured were at the beginning of 2017 when they were entering a spa facility together to share a detox retreat.

In the spring of that same year they confirmed their relationship when they walked the red carpet together at the Cannes festival. This love has been strongly consolidated, even in September 2020 they welcomed their first child together, River, a name chosen in honor of the actor’s late brother.

do you like the couple they make?