Where Kristen Stewart met Dakota Fanning and what their relationship is like

Few people know that Kristen Stewart Y Dakota Fanning They are more than colleagues, they are really very good friends. So much so, that they themselves have been in charge of telling that they have such a special bond that they are sure that they will accompany each other for the rest of their lives.

But when did they meet? At this point many doubts enter, because not even they remember it very well, because according to Dakota Fanning, their first job together was a short film in which they met quickly, but nothing came up between the two.

“We had met in passing on the set of a short film and were once together, but neither of those instances feel special enough to be the moment we met, so I’m choosing my own moment.” said Dakota Fanning during Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards in 2016.

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning’s first big project

We all know the Twilight saga, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. What few remember is that Dakota Fanning was also part of the young cast, playing Jane, a vampire who did not have very good intentions.

A few years later, they met again on the set of the movie “The Runaways” (2010), starring in the story of Cherie Currie and Joan Jett, two singers who marked the 70s with their rock. It is a biographical drama film based on the book “Neon Angel: A Memoir of a Runaway”, written by the lead singer of the band.

This was the project that really took their relationship to the next level and that is why they choose it as “the moment they met”.

“We were sitting in a tent in a soundstage on our first day working together.”Dakota Fanning began recounting. “Our conversation took a profound turn very quickly and I walked out of that store knowing I had just hooked up with someone I was going to know forever. I was 15 and now I’m 22 and I can honestly say that my friendship with Kristen is one of the closest bonds I’ve ever had.” special in my life.”

Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning together in The Runaways.

Today they have chosen to keep their friendship away from the spotlight, which is why we have not seen them make appearances together nor do they share their meetings through social networks, so we do not know how they are at this time. Surely, later we will see them together again on the big screen.

What do you think of the relationship of the actresses?