Where luxury, NFT and Bitcoin meet

The main goal of any business is to make a profit and add value to its customers. Jewelry brands can achieve these two things by integrating fashion with quality and modern technology. The crypto space offers luxury jewelry brands a better platform for this integration via so-called tokenization. It gives brands access to special pricing methods, to be represented on the blockchain with limited editions and redeemable tokens.

While the world is moving towards tokenization, various platforms are taking steps to the next level by adding value to real-world assets such as jewelry and precious metals. Desired is one such platform that has created an exquisite collection of Bitcoin-inspired gold rings, called Diamond Hands. Each piece of this ring is assigned a utility token, In Bitcoin We Trust, IBWT. The company has taken it one step further to restore value and confidence in the jewelry industry by using a special pricing method known as the bond curve.

How can jewelry brands benefit from special pricing methods?

Diamond Hands was created to overcome the problem of poor quality jewelry designed by machines and mass production. Its special pricing method can be adopted by other luxury jewelry brands. This supports the company’s philosophy that every piece of jewelry has a greater meaning than an ornament and must be unique and pure.

The price method alters the market forces that allow you to control the asking price. In this case, the offer determines the price in such a way that the price increases as the offer increases. The price increases by 6% every time a purchase is made. A bit like trading with a cryptocurrency platform, like Bitqt APP.

The bond curve price method states that if you buy tokens when the supply is low, you will pay much less than when the supply is high. If you buy when there are already a lot of tokens in circulation, you will pay a lot more than what you paid when the offer was low.

Brands can benefit in a number of ways from adopting the bond curve pricing mechanism.

Customer experience

The bond curve selling approach is to reward early adopters. Works as a first come, first served system, early adopters have the ability to earn more profits as prices rise after each purchase. The more purchases they make, the more they earn on their investment.

Diamond Hands does not sell fixed price rings. The bond curve determines its bid function in such a way that every time a ring is purchased, the price of the token increases by 6%. Prices increase as the number of distributed tokens increases, and early adopters can get more income.

Luxury brands can attract more customers when they adopt this pricing mechanism and increase their sales volume.

Taking advantage of the exclusive edition

Having a luxury jewelry brand represented on the blockchain with a limited edition creates an opportunity for brands to control quality. Prove the uniqueness and differentiate the original from mass production.

The Diamond Hands rings with the wording “Limited Edition” indicate the exclusivity of the jewels. In the limited edition, only 100 rings will be handmade. All are 750 gold purity, inlaid with 3.6 carat diamonds and 1.5 carat emeralds. Currently, the brand has listed the 01/100 edition ring on the Binance NFT market; the token is also available on their platform.

Brands can leverage the exclusive edition to control quality, price and supply.

Conclusion

In addition to exploiting the cryptographic space through NFT (non-fungible tokens), luxury jewelry brands can benefit from using the bond curve pricing system. They can generate greater profits by piquing the interest of early adopters and increasing their customer base. It also offers them the ability to control supply, offer the best quality jewelry to customers, and avoid mass production. And what do you think of this link between luxury, jewelry and cryptocurrencies? We are confident that in the next few years these cryptocurrency + brand ties will bring customers numerous advantages and objects that today we do not even dare to imagine.