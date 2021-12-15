where prices go up and where they go down. Forecasts 2022

Where will it be cheaper to buy a house and where to sell it in 2022 in Rome? According to a study conducted by Immobiliare.it, the capital will see property prices per square meter rise by only 0.3% compared to last year, thus remaining substantially stable.

However, it is interesting to observe the fluctuations district by district, with six areas that will see the greatest revaluation over the course of the new year. They range from Northern Rome to the extreme southern suburbs, passing through the semi-central districts where prices tend to be higher.

The boom a stone’s throw from the sea

According to the portal of real estate ads, Infernetto, Ostia area will grow more: squeezed between the natural reserve of the Litorale and the Tenuta di Castel Porziano, a stone’s throw from the sea, despite the 25 kilometers distance from the center of Rome, prices per square meter will increase by 6.8%. Moving to the western edge of the ring road, Maglianella gains 3.5% while exiting and going to the opposite side, almost under Tivoli, Castelverde rises by 2%.

Roma-bene is growing

The forecasts for the good neighborhoods of Northern Rome are also positive: the bourgeois Prati, Parioli and Balduina will see the price of real estate rise by 4.7%, 3.1% and 2% respectively. Not entirely good news: here the houses already cost around 5,000 euros per square meter, it will presumably be more then still difficult to win an apartment as on the other hand it is less fast to sell it for those who already own it.

The flops from the suburbs to the historic center

Between the junction and Fiumicino, Casal Lumbroso sees prices fall for 2022: -6.8%. Also bad is Mezzocammino, an urban settlement in the Agro Romano under the EUR, where houses will cost 3.4% less per square meter. Taking a leap of several kilometers, there is also a drop in the Historic Center (-2.5%), Termini (-2.6%) and Trastevere / Testaccio (-3.4%). Unhappy projections also for the Ardeatino (a neighborhood surrounded by the Appia Antica park and with the Tenuta di Tormarancia in the center) with a decrease of 2.5%.