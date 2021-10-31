Where the Balkan route has become a cemetery





The cemetery on the hillock of Mezarje, along the road leading to the northern border. At the foot of the green logs are buried the “NN”, the nameless fallen of the Balkan route – Nello Scavo

At precisely noon the Afghan policeman gathers the group with the air of someone who has not forgotten how to give orders. The deserter is preceded by a meditated silence. Then the boy who leads the prayers stands up. He begins by chanting, finally he begs “the Merciful to let us arrive together, all safe”. And to keep the bars of Croatian policemen at bay.

If they don’t come back, it doesn’t mean they’ll make it. To remind him of this is the place chosen for the departure: Merzarje, ithe cemetery on the hill, along the road leading to the northern border. At the foot of the green logs are buried the “NN”, the nameless fallen of the Balkan route. The last one was found drowned in a stream a few days ago. Another, completely stripped of wolves in the dense bush, was found by some boys who attempted the “Game“. The beasts have only spared their faces. The expression on their faces, which is given to us by their phones, takes away sleep. But they don’t want to try again. Because no one would run away for four thousand kilometers from the new masters of Kabul. to end up wedged a step away from the EU.

“Many others are coming – assures the former agent -. Now winter begins, but when spring comes, thousands of other Afghans will be able to reach these places ». This year it is estimated that no less than 10 thousand people have passed through the country: about 5 thousand are still inside, but these are conservative estimates.

It is the moment. The improvised muezzin stops. The “Game“begins. Someone listened in tears. The shoulder still hurts, after the latest hail of batons from the Croatian agents. Others laugh to exorcise the bad luck that here has only one name: pushback, the violent pushbacks at the border.

The “Border Violence Monitoring Network“examined and verified 35 pushback only in September and to the detriment of 815 people. More than one a day. “Today it will not be our turn” they repeat to each other as fighters before attacking the enemy front lines.

It took the policeman a couple of months to get to the plateau, which heralds those mountains that autumn colors red. The trip cost him a lot of savings, especially to pay for certain shortcuts. After all, “the ministry hadn’t paid us our salaries for some time and, if I really have to die, at least it won’t be at the hands of the Taliban.”

In the Excavation Loading... Advertisements

Even for the rulers of the Bosnia it’s a question of money. Thorny issue, in a country that in the last year has lost 10 positions in the world ranking of corruption, now in 111th place out of 180 countries analyzed by Transparency International. It’s hard to know for sure what happens to all the money. Since the beginning of 2018, Brussels has provided more than € 88 million directly to Bosnia Herzegovina or through partner organizations to address the immediate needs of refugees, asylum seekers And migrants.

The little Erdogan of the Balkan cantons know they have the knife on the side of the handle. For example, by refusing to open further reception facilities or by closing some of the existing ones, such as those defined as “temporary” from the outset. Bira to Bihac. And, in the absence of a roof, the frequency of crossings increases.

On Thursday evening, word got out that a delegation of MEPs would be back to have a look. At dawn on Friday, bulldozers leveled the Velika Kladusa camp, with families loaded with weight and transported 400 kilometers further south to Sarajevo. Not before having decreed a ban on transport on public buses or private taxis for migrants. “It’s not a question of money,” the mayor of is repeating Bihac and the governor of the canton of Una-Sana. It will be, but never once the transfers are rejected to the sender. In June, the Council of Europe Development Bank and the International Organization for Migration signed three grant agreements, for a total value of € 900,000, aimed at essential assistance to migrants and refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia. North. The new allocation was necessary due to the pandemic. Overall, the Bank has made almost € 14 million available to projects in the Balkans. To be added to the 88 of the EU.

The field of Lipa remains the symbol of blackmail. Thanks to the work of organizations such as Ipsia-Acli, Caritas and the Red Cross, months ago the opening of a refectory tent was granted where you can have a hot coffee, play chess and even badminton. The MEPs who came to check nine months later found several improvements and work in progress for the opening of a camp in which to welcome migrants no longer inside military tents, but inside heated containers with six beds. “We are still far from the standards we expected to be met. Progress has been made, but a lot of funds have also been spent, only to see that up to 1,500 people could be amassed in these small spaces “, says the delegation of the group of Social Democrats composed of Alessandra Moretti, Elisabetta Gualmini, Pietro Bartolo and Pierfrancesco Majorino.

Outside the Lipa camp, under the eyes of the police, in the mud flat in the middle of nowhere, a couple of minimarkets and a bar with a veranda on the refugee camp have been opened. They are run by some traders in Bihac who have transformed old containers into makeshift shops. And since you need a flair to do business, the shopkeeper certainly had it, and he installed a shack complete with a sign: “Game shop“. Sells what you need for the route: torches, lighters, used sleeping bags, power bank, energy bars, old cell phones, sim cards and adhesive tape with which to pack and seal the few things in life before: photos of family members, telephone numbers not to be missed, the last few coins left in your pocket.

It is also from this that al Mezarje cemetery they understand whether the nameless dead are being pushed back or were still attempting to cross the border. Usually, the rejected are stripped and cleaned of every penny and every memory. Should they fall without getting up again, there would be nothing left of them but a heap of earth. And no one guilty.

GOOD TO KNOW Merkel and the agreement with Turkey

German Chancellor Angela Merkel recalled in an interview to the Sunday edition of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” the challenges faced after the arrival of almost 890 thousand migrants in Germany in 2015. “The situation at that time was pressing for me too, because I knew, like everyone else, that 10 thousand people could not move to Germany every day permanently, but that it was necessary to find viable roads both for people seeking refuge and for our country ».

Merkel recalled that she soon thought about reaching an agreement with Turkey so that Syrian refugees could be welcomed and treated there. “But I needed some time,” he added. The chancellor reiterated that Germany cannot solve the migration issue alone, “at least not in a sustainable way in the long term, but – and it is in the nature of the thing – only as part of Europe and in this specific case only together with Turkey. “.

“The fact that the agreement with Turkey has been successful is positive for both parties to date”, he added, underlining the value of the agreement, which still seems significant to her: “It has done a lot to bring more order to migration and to help Turkey treat the millions of Syrian refugees present with dignity. And for years it has frustrated the evil traffic of smugglers and traffickers ».