Where The Cast Of Shameless Is Now: From Cocaine Scandal To £18m Cosmetics Empire

Shameless won a legion of devoted fans when it first debuted on Channel 4 in 2003, and the critically acclaimed show has become an icon of British comedy.

The show, which stars David Threlfall as Mancunian patriarch Frank Gallagher, ran for 11 seasons, before coming to an end in 2013.

It launched the careers of A-list stars including James McAvoy, Anne-Marie Duff and Maxine Peake and is loved by fans young and old after it was able to stream on Netflix.

There will even be a blockbuster US spin-off, starring William H Macy and Emmy Rossum, but die-hard Shameless fans say it’s not a patch on the groundbreaking original series.

Nearly a decade after it first aired, we take a look at where the cast is now…

The talented actor played the disheveled father on the Channel 4 show, and was best known for his drunken tirades and unwavering affection for his troubled family.

As well as being known for his stage performances – he will star in plays such as Oedipus, Macbeth and Don Quixote – the 68-year-old has also starred in big screen films such as Hot Fuzz, opposite Simon Pegg, Elizabeth: The Golden Age with Cate Blanchett, and Master and Commander with Russell Crowe.

David also forged a career as a television acting icon and has appeared on shows like Ripper Street, Troy: Fall of a City and Code of a Killer.

The actor, who shares two children with Bosnian-British actress Brana Bajic, is also the voice of Flop on the beloved children’s series Bing, which airs on CBeebies.

Anne-Marie Duff (Fiona McBride)





The actress played older sister Fiona on the show as she served as matriarch of the family after her mother Monica left her father Frank.

He left the show in 2005 and his career has gone from strength to strength.

The BAFTA-nominated star starred in the critically acclaimed biopic Nowhere Boy as Julia Lennon, the mother of musician John Lennon, as well as playing Queen Elizabeth in the BBC adaptation of the novel The Virgin Queen, opposite Tom Hardy. as her lover Robert Dudley. .



Anne-Marie has carved out an illustrious career on the small screen, starring in His Dark Materials, The Salisbury Poisonings and Netflix’s hit comedy Sex Education, as Erin Wiley.

Off-screen, Anne-Marie struck up a romance with her Shameless co-star James McAvoy, who played her love interest Steve on the show.

They married in 2006 and share a son, Brendan, but announced their surprising split in 2016.

Jody Latham (Lip Gallagher)





The lovable Lip was the second oldest child in the dysfunctional family, and since leaving the show, he’s landed roles in EastEnders, Holby City, Casualty, and Inspector George Gently.

However, he gave up acting in favor of starting his own beauty business, and is now the proud owner of an £18m cosmetics empire, having been inspired to enter the industry when he received Botox from a Shameless extra.

“I live in a two-bedroom flat and drive a modest car. I am injecting everything back into the company,” he told the Daily Mirror in 2020.

“It is valued at £18m. We’ll see where we are in a couple of years. I’ve had money before, but not in my hands long enough.”

James McAvoy as Steve McBride



James is the biggest name to come out of the show, but at the time, the Scottish star was best known for playing Fiona’s love interest Steve.

He rose to stardom after starring in the Oscar-nominated film The Last King of Scotland in 2006, and secured his status as a Hollywood star with subsequent starring roles in Atonement, Wanted, X-Men: First Class, as well as the sequels X-Men. : Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix – It: Chapter II and Glass.



He also carved out a successful career on stage, appearing alongside his ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff on the BBC’s His Dark Materials last year.

After splitting from his former Shameless co-star, James began dating American personal assistant Lisa Liberati in 2018, after meeting on the set of Split while in the US.

James then revealed that they had been secretly married.

Tina MaloneMimi Maguire





The Liverpudlian actress joined the show in 2007 and had previously appeared on TV shows like Dinner Ladies and Brookside.

Since Shameless came to an end, Tina has starred in the prison drama Clink, as well as enjoying a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009.

Tina made headlines when she underwent a £50,000 makeover, including a tummy tuck and facelift, after losing 12 stones.

The star was fitted with a gastric band and went under the knife to complete her full body makeover.

However, her career faltered when she was fired from a pantomime production of Sleeping Beauty in December 2018, after admitting possession of cocaine.

She later insisted that she had been set up.

And in March 2019, Tina received an eight-month suspended sentence – and a £10,000 fine – for sharing an alleged photo of Jon Venables, one of James Bulger’s killers, on social media.

Rebecca Ryan (Debbie Gallagher)



Tearaway’s daughter, Debbie, was played by actress Rebecca, who has enjoyed a highly successful career on television since the show ended in 2013.

While Debbie ended up joining the army, Rebecca starred in Casualty, Doctors, DCI Banks and Monroe, before joining the BBC series Waterloo Road as Vicki MacDonald from 2009 to 2011.



Now, she’s crisscrossed Manchester while playing Lydia Chambers on Coronation Street.

He recently shot his final scenes on the cobblestones, when he dramatically left the soap when the character confessed to trying to kill Adam Barlow.

Maxine Peake (Veronica Ball)





Veronica was a neighbor of the Gallaghers, and the Bolton-born actress has enjoyed a glittering screen career since leaving the show in 2007.

He has starred in shows including Little Dorrit, Criminal Justice, Silk and most recently the critically acclaimed BBC thriller The Rules of the Game.

The actress also played child murderer Myra Hindley in ITV’s chilling drama See No Evil: The Moors Murders, which premiered in 2006.

Maxine has also appeared in Netflix’s dystopian project Black Mirror, Mike Leigh’s Peterloo, and The Theory of Everything, opposite Eddie Redmayne.

Rebecca AtkinsonKaren Maguire





The 38-year-old actress played the rebellious Karen Maguire on Shameless from 2004 to 2013, and her character shocked viewers by having an affair with Frank.

After the show ended, Rebecca joined the BBC Scotland soap opera River City, and has also appeared on Life on Mars, Holby City, Coronation Street and Doctors.

He also clashed with one of his Shameless co-stars, Ben Batt, who played Joe Pritchard, and the pair share a son.

