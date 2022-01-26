where the catch is hidden

Citizens over 70 will be able to receive the decoder for free at their home to adapt to the new digital terrestrial standard. A tempting opportunity or is there a deception behind it?

The 2022 Budget Law established that people over 70 years of age and income of less than 20,000 euros can request a compatible decoder to be sent via the Italian Post Office without paying anything.

By virtue of the adaptation to the new DVB-T2 standard, the 2022 Budget Law confirmed the Tv Bonus and the Tv Scrapping Bonus refinancing the measures with 68 million euros. The sum must also be used to deliver new compatible decoders to a particular category of citizens. The reference is to the users over 70 with lower annual pension to 20 thousand euros. No additional expense, therefore, for these people who, upon request, will be able to receive digital terrestrial directly at their home.

Free decoder, is there a catch?

To understand if there is a catch in the system conceived by the Government and supported by Poste Italiane, it is necessary to initially know active bonuses can be used to amortize the cost of a new television or decoder. The TV Bonus provides a maximum discount of 30 euros for the purchase of a latest generation TV or a decoder compatible for families with Isee less than 20 thousand euros. The TV Scrapping Bonus, on the other hand, does not include ISEE limits and corresponds to a discount of 20% on the cost to purchase the TV for up to of 100 euros. The condition for taking advantage of the bonus is the scrapping of the old device.

The pensioner with an ISEE of less than 20 thousand euros, therefore, must make a choice between the TV Bonus and the request for a free decoder at home. The second solution would seem to be the most attractive, but attention to a detail.

Bonus TV or free decoder?

Before choosing between Bonus TV or free decoder it is necessary to know that the decoder that will arrive for free at home via Poste Italiane has a value of less than 30 euros. In addition, the government will not send the brands that have sold the most items as first choice. The quality will not be taken into account and this means that the retiree could receive a low value decoder. Consider, in fact, that among the producers there are those who have sold more than 50 thousand pieces and those who have sold a maximum of ten.

In conclusion, do you prefer to opt for a free decoder that could be worth much less than 30 euros or for a quality decoder chosen independently using the Bonus TV?