where the price will come according to experts

What are the Ethereum price predictions? When his founder he conceived it, the main purpose was to create one cryptocurrency that went beyond the conceptalready revolutionary of Bitcoin.

That is to create an authentic decentralized eco-system and alternative to the traditional one, thanks to the invention of smart contracts. Let’s talk about Vitalik Buterin and its Ethereum.

We can say, without a doubt, that he succeeded in full. Ethereum, in fact, soon became the reference point for all cryptocurrencies born after that fateful 2015 which also point to quite other purposes. How to revolutionize the world of cultureof the gameand why not, even some banks and payment systems.

Indeed, such cryptocurrencies, in addition to a blockchain similar to that of Ethereum, and sometimes even better in terms of scalability and reduced fees, are based on the ERC-20 standard. A protocol that makes each token exactly the same (by type and value) to another token.

Not surprisingly, Ethereum was right from the start the altcoin par excellence, second by market capitalization now almost incessantly since 2016behind only the unattainable, at least for now, Bitcoin.

Australian finance company Finder.com asked a sample consisting of 50 cryptocurrency expertswith a different background.

Ethereum price forecast for 2021: towards $ 10k?

Second the last panel on the topic published by Finder.com (which you can find complete here) Ethereum (ETH) will rise to $ 5114 by the end of this year, according to the truncated mean of 50 fintech specialists of the Finder.com group.

The Dr. Iwa Salamifor instance, associate professor at the University of East Londonprovided a year-end forecast in line with the group’s forecast, a $ 5,000. These are the words of him released to Finder:

Ethereum has the advantage of being the prime mover, which is why nearly 80% of applications are built on the Ethereum network, according to State of the DApps. So far, cheaper and faster blockchains (such as Solana and Avalanche) are not yet threatening Ethereum in this regard, which means that Ethereum is likely to hold its dominance for some time to come.

And again, Cake DeFi CEO Julian Hospthe Realfevr blockchain head Pedro Febrero and Origin Protocol co-founder Joshua Fraser – other members of the large sample scientifically selected by the Australian company – declared themselves bullish on the potential of ETH for this end 2021. Each predicting that Vitalik Buterin’s creature will close the year around the value of $ 10,000. The higher value indicated in the panel.

Both Hosp and Fraser believe that ETH – Ethereum’s token – will register huge earnings this year based on the future potential of its entire eco-system. The first adds that

the ETH ecosystem will be the number one decentralized developer ecosystem

and Fraser also agrees with him. These are his words:

Ethereum is currently hosting an already large but still rapidly growing alternative financial system in decentralized finance or DeFi. In practice, Ethereum will be one of the leading financial settlement layers in the world. ETH’s price will reflect this reality

Will Ethereum Price End Below Present Value?

However, it should also be reported that, to be fair, the 40% of the members of the sample believe that the price will end the year equal to or lower than its current price. So around area $ 4000without going further.

The lowest prediction is that of the associate professor at the UWA Lee Smaleswho believes that Ethereum’s value will even retrace up to $ 2500.

Pessimists are also the General partner of Panxora Crypto, Gavin Smiththe teacher at the University of Canberra John Hawkins, UNSW associate professor Elvira Sojli, and Creighton University finance professor Robert Johnson. Which are also placed on a bearish position. Believing it will close the year around $ 3,000.

Smith attributes the decline in value to cost issues associated with ETH. These are his words:

The core developers of ETH have been extremely slow in solving the problems related to transaction costs on the Ethereum blockchain, ”explains Smith. “Costs have reached a point where most smart contract operations are now too expensive without the integration of a level 2 solution. Other smart contract blockchains are showing better technology solutions that support more transactions. a lower cost

For his part, however, Johnson is skeptical about cryptocurrencies in general. Branding them as one madness destined to end. This is his sentence:

I believe the cryptocurrency madness will end in the near future

There are not a few who consider cryptocurrencies to be one financial bubble, as much as many others in history. Among which the last most sensational that of real estate values ​​in Spain in 2005i sub-prime in 2008 or, ad early Millenniumthat of dot-com.

Ethereum price forecast for 2025-2030

The panel, however, also goes towards a furthest time frame. According to the sample of 50 experts interviewed by Finder.com, Ethereum is expected to reach i $ 15364 by 2025. To then increase this value by more than three times by 2030. Therefore arriving at $ 50,788 by 2030.

The technologist and analyst of Thomson Reuthers Joseph Raczynski expects a value achieved by ETH of $ 12,000 by 2025.

With more competition, ETH needs to scale, which is happening now. If they are able to do this, it will match Google for the metaverse and our current world. In other words, this is a generational game. No other organization is as attentive to behavior but aware of market changes as Ethereum. Although they are pure, they are also practical

Julian Hospinstead, he believes ETH will be worth $ 15,000 by 2025 before skyrocketing a $ 50,000 by 2030. This is his statement:

The ETH ecosystem will be the number one decentralized developer ecosystem and its market capitalization will reflect that over the next few years

The CEO of Coinmama Sagi Bakshi is even more bullish on the value of Ethereum, with a forecast of $ 40,000 by 2025 and by $ 100,000 by 2030.

Where does so much optimism come from? Baksh sensa that Ethereum as a good position for dominate the space of the platform of smart contract. Thus becoming its undisputed leader. This is the thought of him:

At this point, it remains to be seen who will win the smart contract platform war, but ETH certainly looks better than the rest

In fact, there are many cryptographic realities that have emerged in recent years that have been defined “Ethereum killer“. However, despite certainly some improvements, they still struggle to get closer to the blockchain they are inspired by.

Ethereum price forecast 2025-2030: some say no!

The professor of the University of Brighton Paul Levy expects the price of ETH will increase in the next years. But he is more cautious than Bakshi and Hosp. Believes that ETH will catch up $ 7,000 by 2025 before jumping to $ 15,000 by 2030. Here’s how he justified his choice at Finder:

It’s still a very solid proposition that will continue to develop consistency and hopefully be more resilient to cybersecurity issues, innovate and grow

Finder’s global cryptocurrency editor Keegan Francis, John Hawkins and Elvira Sojili they think ETH will be worth 2000 $ by 2025.

Robert Johnson is once again the more skeptical on the future of the currency, thinking that its value it will diminish until it becomes useless by 2025.

How to position yourself on Ethereum?

Finder.com also asked its speakers how to position themselves on Ethereum for this end 2021.

If it is true that two out of five among them it states that ETH will close the year with a lower value than its current value, only less than 1 in 10 (8.7%) believe it is time to sell your Ethereum.

There overwhelming majority (63%) among them, in fact, is positioned “Buy“. While almost one third (28.3%) believes that you should position yourself “Hold“, Or rather apply a drawer strategy.

Ethereum’s main competitor

Finally, the speakers interviewed by Finder.com also expressed their views on Ethereum’s potential competitors. That could take away from him.

Almost three quarters (72%) of speakers do not believe that Solana is a threat to Ethereum. However, the 15% believes that a level 1 different will be able to exceed ETH. The remaining 13% think that SOL will exceed ETHwith 11% who thinks it will happen between 2022 and 2025 and 2% which states that it will happen after 2025.

More generally, here is the main competitors from which Ethereum will have to watch its back:

ADA (Cardano)

BNB (Binance Smart Chain)

DOT (PolkaDot).

SOL (Solana)

MOON (Earth)

What are the most dangerous cryptocurrencies? The speakers believe that one 30% average of Ethereum’s market share will go to alternative tier 1 blockchains such as Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) in the next 12 months.

Grant Wilsonhead ofAsia Pacific by Exante Data, and the less worried about the alternative level 1 blockchains that can affect Ethereum’s market share. In fact, considering that none of them has no chance against ETH.

Conclusions

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile assets, so you need to go with caution.