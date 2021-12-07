Where there will be the obligation to vaccinate

On Wednesday the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, he quoted the vaccination obligation as one of the possible options to be adopted to stem the coronavirus pandemic in view of the arrival of winter. Von der Leyen was not the only major politician in Europe to talk about this possibility in recent times. In recent weeks, several European governments, and beyond, have extended the vaccination obligation to previously excluded categories of people, and have begun discussing the opportunity to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for the entire population.

The issue has ended up at the center of political confrontation in several countries, especially where the percentage of the vaccinated population is rather low, such as in Austria and Germany. It is under discussion, but some governments have already taken decisions on this matter, which could also be imitated by countries that have chosen other solutions at the moment.

Austria

It was the first European country to announce the introduction of mandatory vaccination for its population. From 1 February 2022, those who are not vaccinated will receive a fine of 600 euros, repeated every three months in case of non-administration. For those who do not pay within the established limits, there will be an additional sanction of 3,600 euros. Those under the age of 14, pregnant women, those who have recovered from COVID-19 for less than 180 days and people who cannot get vaccinated for health reasons are exempt from the obligation.

Austria announced the introduction of the vaccination obligation after establishing a general lockdown, which was adopted following a selective lockdown for unvaccinated people.

Germany

In an interview with Bild, the next German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was in favor of imposing the vaccination obligation, explaining that it could come into effect “at the beginning of February or March”.

Scholz specified that although he is personally in favor of a form of vaccination obligation, he would still leave the Parliament to take the final decision, as German law provides in the event of an epidemic. However, the parliamentary passage should not be a major obstacle: various political leaders have spoken out in favor of the obligation, some of whom belong to the CDU, Angela Merkel’s party that will lead the opposition to the next government.

A recent survey published by the Spiegel showed that 72 per cent of Germans would be in favor of a form of compulsory vaccination.

France

In France, measures similar to those in force in Italy have been instituted, where vaccination is mandatory only for health professionals and law enforcement agencies. From 5 August France introduced the vaccination obligation for health personnel and from mid-September it also extended it to firefighters and members of the army.

As in Italy, public employees who work in contact with people must have the Green Pass, which is also required to access bars, restaurants, gyms and events such as shows and concerts.

Greece

Kyriakos Mītsotakīs, the Greek prime minister, announced the decision to introduce mandatory vaccination for all people over 60. From January 16, those who refuse to receive the coronavirus vaccine will have to pay a monthly fine of 100 euros for each month in which they are not vaccinated. “It’s not a punishment: I’d rather say it’s a health tax,” said Mitsotakis. The funds raised with the sanctions will be donated to Greek hospitals.

Poland

Poland will introduce compulsory vaccination for teachers, health workers and law enforcement. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said the obligation will come into effect from 1 March: anyone who is not vaccinated will not be able to work.

UK

In early November, Sajid Javid, the government minister of health of Boris Johnson, said that mandatory vaccination would be introduced in the UK for all health workers serving in hospitals and retirement homes. The obligation will come into effect from April 2022 and anyone who fails to comply will be suspended from work or transferred.

This is a rather late decision compared to the orientation of all other European countries and which in a sense reflects the permissive policy of the government of Boris Johnson: the United Kingdom was the first country to lift the restrictions after the third wave of epidemic, including the requirement to wear masks in many public places indoors and physical distancing.

United States

Also in the United States there is discussion of more restrictive measures to avoid a new wave of infections. Outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that from December 27, all private companies in the city will have to require their employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they work alongside other people in attendance. The purpose of the measure – the application details of which will be clarified from December 15 with a series of guidelines – is to counter the spread of the omicron variant of the virus, de Blasio said.

In New York, there was already a vaccine requirement for city government employees and for people involved in indoor catering, entertainment and gyms – not just for industry workers, but for people as well. who use the related services.

Italy

The Italian government has so far been one of the most prudent in Europe. The vaccination obligation for healthcare professionals has been in force since the beginning of April and a very extensive and rigid system of obligations linked to the Green Pass was gradually introduced, which can be obtained with vaccination, with recovery from COVID -19 or even following a negative swab.

A few months ago, since the obligation of the Green Pass for workers was introduced, there has been discussion of the possible introduction of an obligation for the entire population. Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke about it, who in a press conference said he was in favor of this hypothesis. The government then chose to gradually extend the restrictions to the unvaccinated: a middle ground between the strict measures that will be adopted in Austria and probably in Germany, and the more permissive choice made by the United Kingdom.